Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers



Technology Has the Potential to Save Crucial Time and Increase Access to Lifesaving Stroke Treatments

DUBLIN and SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in medical technology, and Viz.ai, the emerging leader in applied artificial intelligence (AI) in stroke care, have partnered to accelerate the adoption of Viz.ai's new technology, which helps synchronize stroke care and decrease time to treatment, potentially improving outcomes for patients.

Viz.ai's technology uses artificial intelligence to identify suspected large vessel occlusion (LVO) strokes and automatically notify specialists. The Viz.ai software connects to hospital computed tomography (CT) scanners and alerts stroke specialists within minutes that a suspected LVO stroke has been identified, sending the radiological images directly to their smart phones where they can be viewed.Viz.ai enables a physician to provide the patient with the treatment they need as quickly as possible.

"Medtronic is an innovative company focused on therapies that extend life and restore health," said Dr. Chris Mansi, neurosurgeon, co-founder and CEO of Viz.ai. "As the largest medical device company in the world, Medtronic is an ideal partner to help physicians access Viz.ai's cutting-edge technology to ensure as many patients get the care they need as quickly as possible."

Stroke is a serious and time-sensitive medical condition that requires emergency care and can cause lasting brain damage, long-term disability and death. A stroke occurs if the flow of oxygen-rich blood to a portion of the brain is blocked. When this happens 2 million brain cells die every minute. It is the number-one cause of disability in the U.S. and the leading cause of death outside of the U.S.

"Viz.ai allows clinicians to receive an alert for suspected Large Vessel Occlusions and the corresponding visual data" said Dr. Elad Levy, chairman in the Department of Neurosurgery with the University at Buffalo'sJacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and medical director of Neuroendovascular Services at Gates Vascular Institute. "The combination of AI powered alerts, mobile image viewing, and HIPAA compliant communication facilitates synchronization of stroke care with great potential to impactfully reduce door-to-needle time and help an increased number of patients."

Every two minutes someone in the U.S. has an LVO, but only an estimated 15 percent receive a potentially lifesaving mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally-invasive procedure that removes blood clots. A Viz.ai study in two centers showed that in 95.5 percent of true positive cases, its technology alerted the stroke specialist earlier than the standard of care, saving an average of 52 minutes.

"Viz.ai is fast emerging as the leader in artificial intelligence in stroke care. We are excited about this partnership because Viz.ai's technology has the potential to significantly reduce the time it takes for patients suspected of LVO stroke to receive the care they need," said Stacey Pugh, vice president and general manager of Medtronic's Neurovascularbusiness, which is part of the Restorative Therapies Group at Medtronic. "Viz.ai's software coupled with our network is going to increase access to needed therapies. It greatly complements our existing portfolio."

Medtronic currently offers the Solitaire™ Platinum revascularization device, a unique stent that retrieves clots from occluded blood vessels in the brain for patients experiencing acute ischemic stroke (AIS) due to an LVO.

Through this agreement, Medtronic will distribute Viz.ai's existing LVO detection and triage software services, which are currently permitted for marketing in the U.S. It was the first clinical decision support software designed to analyze CT results that may notify providers of a potential stroke in their patients cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The technology is available in over 200 hospitals, with the goal of making Viz.ai available to every stroke center in the country.

Dr. Levy has no financial ties, nor has he received any compensation from Viz.ai.

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai is the leader in applied artificial intelligence in healthcare. Viz.ai's mission is to fundamentally improve how healthcare is delivered in the world, through intelligent software that promises to reduce time to treatment and improve access to care. Viz.ai's flagship product, Viz LVO, leverages advanced deep learning to communicate time-sensitive information about suspected stroke patients straight to a specialist who can intervene and treat.

In February 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a De Novo clearance for Viz LVO, the first-ever computer-aided triage and notification software.

Viz.ai announced its second FDA clearance for Viz CTP through the 510(k) pathway, offering healthcare providers an important tool for automated cerebral perfusion image analysis.

Viz.ai is located in San Francisco and Tel Aviv and backed by leading Silicon Valley investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, Innovation Endeavors and DHVC.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.





Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.





-end-





David T. Young

Public Relations

+1-774-284-2746

Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626

Source: Medtronic plc