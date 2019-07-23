Medtronic Canada Recognized as One of the Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare in 2019



Sense of pride and camaraderie identified as key attributes

BRAMPTON, Ontario, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) --- one of the world's largest medical technology, services, and solutions company --- announced today that it has been certified as a Great Place to WorkTM and has also made the list of 2019 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. While Medtronic scored highly in all five categories measured, the pride and camaraderie categories scored highest.



In company surveys and interviews, employees consistently cite the Medtronic Mission as a top reason for joining and staying with Medtronic. Written by late co-founder Earl Bakken, the Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — has remained the same since it was first written in 1960. The mission is reinforced during Mission & Medallion ceremonies, where the history and impact of the mission is described by the global CEO or another executive committee member, who personally hands out medallions to new employees, and emphasizes that two people every second positively are impacted by a Medtronic therapy.

The sixth tenet of the Mission is to be a good corporate citizen. Employees can use company time to volunteer with organizations in their communities or to support disaster relief, or other company efforts abroad. Furthermore, the Medtronic Foundation matches employee donations to qualifying charities. This past June, Canadian staff carried out various philanthropic initiatives, such as volunteering at a local food bank, with seniors in the community, and various environmental clean-up efforts.

In addition to having a compelling mission, Medtronic is often first to market in Canada with innovative medical breakthroughs, such as the first leadless pacemaker (MicraTM), and the first hybrid closed-loop insulin pump system (MiniMed 670GTM). Some employees first learned about Medtronic when they bought a Medtronic insulin pump for Diabetes Management. For example, at the annual Patient Holiday Program this past December, one such employee, John David, shared how an insulin pump sales rep named Shelley made such an impression on him when he was an athletic 10 year old that he wanted to grow up to make the same impact on other children with Type 1 diabetes. Over a decade later, they became colleagues when he joined the Diabetes Group inside sales team.

"Our employees are passionate about working together to meet the needs of the customers and patients we serve, which creates a sense of camaraderie and pride," said Neil Fraser, president of Medtronic Canada. "They know that regardless of where they are in the company, be it in the field working with healthcare providers, in the office managing operations, or raising awareness about life-changing technologies, what they do makes a difference to patients."

The list of 2019 Best Workplaces in Healthcare is based on an independent analysis carried out by Great Places To WorkTM. Their Trust Index survey provides direct feedback from employees across the Healthcare sector.

About Medtronic Canada ULC

Proud to serve Canadian healthcare for over 50 years, Medtronic Canada ULC (www.medtronic.ca), is a subsidiary of Medtronic plc, which is one of the world's largest medical technology, services, and solutions companies — alleviating pain, restoring health, and extending life for millions of people around the world. Serving physicians, hospitals, and patients across the country, Medtronic Canada ULC is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, and a Medtronic Resource Centre in Surrey, BC. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Conducting the world's largest workplace study, surveying over 8,000 organizations representing more than 10 million employees in more than 50 countries, GPTW provides tremendous understanding of effective business cultures and the increasingly complex marketplace. Through proprietary assessment tools and services, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces™ in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). GPTW provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplaces, and it supports clients as this accelerating pace of change compels organizations to continuously adapt, innovate and thrive.

