Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

By GlobeNewswire,  August 23, 2019, 06:45:00 AM EDT


DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today approved the fiscal year 2020 second quarter cash dividend of $0.54 per ordinary share, representing an 8 percent increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in June 2019. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 42 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on October 18, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2019.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Erika Winkels

Public Relations

+1-763-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626

Source: Medtronic plc

