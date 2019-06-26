



New York City, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Outlook Names Co-Diagnostics Inc as Top 10 In-Vitro Diagnostic Provider for 2019

New York City, New York - MedTech Outlook's 2019 Top 10 In-Vitro Diagnostics providers have been announced, including Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests and client of BDA International. The publication contains a discussion with Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan on a variety of subjects, including the company's history, the applications of their technology, and how they expect to make their mark on the growing diagnostics (and particularly the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR) sector.

Mr. Egan also describes how their proprietary CoPrimer™ platform reduces errors and improves efficiency of PCR reactions:

"CoPrimers are the ultimate product for flexibility in multiplex PCR for delivering great reductions in costs and turnaround times in the lab and driving laboratory efficiencies. The fact that we've eliminated [primer dimers] now enables us to test a lot of different targets concurrently in the same reaction. It also enables us to have the flexibility for assay interchangeability."

Release of the interview follows recent news by Co-Diagnostics that their highly specific multiplex test for Zika, dengue, and chikungunya was enthusiastically received at CARPHA 2019, and that domestic sales of their mosquito vector control products have commenced. Analysts from H.C. Wainwright and Maxim Group recently set a price target of $2.00 for CODX.

MedTech Outlook magazine monitors and informs about MedTech trends, challenges, and solutions worldwide to assist purchasers/procurers, decision maters, and heads of operations/healthcare managers with peer-vetted, authoritative contributions. The interview in full can be found here: https://bit.ly/2Y8quT0

