MediXall.com Announces the Launch of MediXall Vision in South Florida

Helping spearhead the efforts to bring Vision services to MediXall.com is MediXall Advisory Board member, Dr. Howard J. Braverman. His distinguished career of more than 40 years in the eye care industry includes practicing optometry in Florida for more than 28 years, as well as serving as the President of the American Optometric Association. Most notably, he was the National Vision Director for Humana's Employer Group Segment.

"At the beginning of this year, we made the decision that we would look to bring MediXall.com to the Vision arena. We have been fortunate to be able to learn and work with Dr. Howard Braverman to lay the foundation for our solution. With his guidance, we have designed a solution to help optometrists grow their practice while providing consumers with an experience that makes booking an eye exam as simple and easy as booking a flight or a hotel," said Michael Swartz, President of MediXall.com. "By entering into our first of many direct to consumer verticals with our launch of Vision, MediXall.com now has the opportunity to reach and help more patients than ever."

People want to have the same kind of technology in the doctor's office that they are using to manage everything else in their lives, whether it's using an app to book a dinner reservation, check-in for a flight from their phone, or manage their finances. And doctors want to give their patients this similar kind of automated, digital experience but have been challenged with software that's payer-centric, not patient-centric.

That is why MediXall.com's online experience was designed to mirror e-commerce and online booking sites found in other industry sectors, providing users with ratings/reviews, transparent pricing, and comparative shopping.

With MediXall Vision, people can find affordable prices for their next eye exam because they're paying in cash before they see the doctor. When doctors don't have to deal with the hassles of insurance, the patient gets a more affordable price.

The flexibility of the MediXall platform allows doctors to offer great prices and excellent care in ways previously unavailable to them. Providers can fill last-minute cancellations or newly expanded office hours and offer special packages of care, tests, and treatments. And pre-paid direct care greatly reduces doctors' overhead and collection costs, which means they can pass on more affordable rates to direct-pay customers.

Swartz added, "Announcing our Statewide Vision Launch at the Florida Optometric Association's Annual Convention will put us front and center with doctors and providers to immediately begin the onboarding process, and in turn, give patients and consumers more options to save."

With MediXall Vision now live in the tri-county area of South Florida (Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties), consumers can search and compare eye exams from quality optometrists based on all-in cash price, location/distance, ratings and availability, and select the best value according to their personal preferences.

With the August launch, MediXall.com plans to expand the program and offer services statewide.

MediXall.com allows consumers to use their smartphones, tablets or computers to search for healthcare providers and related service providers. Users enjoy a premium shopping experience with full price transparency at highly competitive prices every day. For additional information about MediXall.com, MediXall Vision, and participating doctors and optometrists, please visit www.medixall.com.

About MediXall.com: Medixall.com is a new generation healthcare marketplace platform designed to address the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs. The MediXall.com platform makes scheduling an appointment for specific healthcare services as simple and easy as booking a flight and hotel. The online experience was designed to mirror e-commerce and online booking sites found in other markets, with it centered on providing consumers with ratings/reviews, transparent pricing, and comparative shopping. With MediXall.com, consumers can search and compare most medical, dental and wellness services based on all-in cash price, location/distance, ratings, & availability, and select the best value according to their personal preferences. In this era of rapidly increasing deductibles and healthcare costs, the cloud-based platform is designed to be transformational and disruptive to traditional methods of medical care and provisioning of medical services to the consumer. For more information, please visit www.medixall.com or call (954) 908-3481.

About MediXall Group, Inc.: MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "MDXL." The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much-needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call (954) 908-3481.

