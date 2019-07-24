MediXall Group, Inc. Expands its Business Development & Sales Capabilities with Addition of IHC



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MediXall Group Inc., (OTCQB:MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its business development & sales capabilities with the addition of John Zubak and Harvey Mitgang as Strategic Advisors. Their Company, Innovative Health Consultants (IHC) is a unique team of experts with over 100 years of experience specializing in development and deployment of new and innovative products in the Healthcare marketplace.

Mr. Mitgang and Mr. Zubak will lead the expansion into the marketplace of third-party payors as new clients of MediXall which include large self-insured employers, third party administrators and insurance companies. In addition, IHC will work to expand the MediXall Provider Network by providing and/or enhancing provider availability for the MediXall solution sets.

Harvey Mitgang has been an entrepreneur in the insurance industry for the past 30 years. He began his career as a sales agent earning the New Agent of the Year award for his overall performance in total premium written as well as the number of policies sold. He is also very proud of reaching the production level for the Million Dollar Roundtable. While accomplishing some of these goals he also built several startup multi-state insurance agencies. Representing some of the most prominent insurance companies in the world. His true talent is expressed through his goal setting and implementation of the planning process to achieve top level results. He is currently serving as an Advisor and the US Growth Leader for several organizations and is also advising on International TPA/MGU offerings worldwide.



"IHC will be an asset in MediXall's continued development of new third-party payer clients and new growth initiatives," said Michael Swartz, President of MediXall.com. "Having gained vast experience in the Healthcare Industry and armed with strong business acumen, IHC has a deep understanding of the challenges that exist, and yet can identify new opportunities and introduce our solution in a way that speaks to potential clients and new business efforts. With the growing needs in the Healthcare Industry today of the uninsured and underinsured, John & Harvey's hands-on experience and expertise will significantly impact MediXall's tireless vision of offering consumers and employers a new standard of care for ordering better value, more affordable health care services across all types of procedures."

Mr. Mitgang was also a Founder and President of a Healthcare IT Company. President of a Stop Loss Insurance Operation and a Principal and CSO/CMO of a National PPO Network. He was responsible for the sales and marketing of all programs to many types of Payors including large self-insured employers, third party administrators and insurance companies. His successful double-digit growth of these companies is attributed to his ability to implement well thought-out plans while maintaining realistic goals and delivering top-level products and service.

"I have known MediXall for a while and have been continually impressed with what they have built," said Harvey Mitgang. "With our background and the momentum the MediXall team has created, I am excited to be joining the company and confident at what John and I can bring to the table."

"I have been in the IT space for many years and have pinpointed the need for a platform such as MediXall," said John Zubak. "We are very excited to take MediXall to the next level."

IHC will work closely with the MediXall leadership team to consult on business strategy and sales, marketing, and product plans; as well as identifying additional market opportunities and new strategic partnerships for the company. Furthermore, they will leverage their extensive relationships in healthcare to make introductions to companies that can provide high-quality sales opportunities for MediXall.

About MediXall.com: Medixall.com is a new generation healthcare marketplace platform designed to address the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs. The MediXall.com platform makes scheduling an appointment for specific healthcare services as simple and easy as booking a flight and hotel. The online experience was designed to mirror e-commerce and online booking sites found in other markets, with it centered on providing consumers with ratings/reviews, transparent pricing, and comparative shopping. With MediXall.com, consumers can search and compare most medical, dental and wellness services based on all-in cash price, location/distance, ratings, & availability, and select the best value according to their personal preferences. In this era of rapidly increasing deductibles and healthcare costs, the cloud-based platform is designed to be transformational and disruptive to traditional methods of medical care and provisioning of medical services to the consumer. For more information, please visit www.medixall.com or call (954) 908-3481.

About MediXall Group, Inc.: MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "MDXL." The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much-needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call (954) 908-3481.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact Information: Kip Hunter Marketing - 954-765-1329 Nicole Lewis | Nicole@kiphuntermarketing.comNicole Kasak | nkasak@kiphuntermarketing.com

Source: MediXall Group, Inc.