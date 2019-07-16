MediWound to Host Analyst Day on its Innovative Product EscharEx® for Debridement of Chronic Wounds





YAVNE, Israel, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq:MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, will host an analyst day on its innovative product for chronic wounds on Monday, July 22nd at 12:00pm EDT in New York City.

The meeting will feature a presentation by key opinion leader (KOL) John Lantis, MD, Mount Sinai West, St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospitals, and the Icahn School of Medicine, who will discuss the current treatment landscape as well as the unmet medical need for treating patients with chronic wounds. Dr. Lantis will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

MediWound's management team will also provide a business status update and a clinical development plan update for EscharEx®. EscharEx is a biological drug containing a mixture of proteolytic enzymes being developed for debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. It's an easy to use, non-surgical topical application which demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debriding of chronic wounds in several etiologies, within a few daily applications.

John Lantis, MD is the Vice Chairman and Professor of Surgery at Mount Sinai West and St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospitals and the Icahn School of Medicine in New York City. For the past 12 years he has served as the Chief of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery. He is the past president of the New York Vascular Society. Dr Lantis's clinical practice spans the fields of Vascular/Endovascular Surgery, and lower extremity wound healing. In addition he directs a clinical/basic science research program in the field of lower extremity wound healing and tissue repair and is published extensively. He is a founding member of the American Board of Wound Medicine and Surgery, and the Vascular Study Group of Greater New York; while currently sitting on the editorial boards of WOUNDS, the Journal of Wound Care and many other journals. To date he is/or has been the principal investigator on more than 65 multi center and single center chronic wound and vascular surgery trials.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. Members of the media and the public are invited to participate via the live webcast.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutics based on its patented proteolytic enzyme technology to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound's first innovative biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid® demonstrated in clinical trials, with statistical significance the ability to non-surgically and rapidly remove the eschar earlier and, without harming viable tissue. The product has received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency as well as the Israeli, Argentinian, South Korean, Russian and Peruvian Ministries of Health. MediWound's second innovative product, EscharEx® is a topical biological drug for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds using the same proteolytic enzyme technology as NexoBrid. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding assumptions and results related to NexoBrid and our candidate products. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on MediWound's current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors. In particular, you should consider the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 as well as information contained in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this announcement and MediWound undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

