MediPharm Labs Appoints Renowned Cannabis Researcher Dr. Landolt-Marticorena, MD, PhD, to its Science Advisory Committee





TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp.(TSX: LABS) (OTCQX:MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm Labs" or the "Company"), a global leader in specialized, research-driven cannabis extraction, distillation, purification and cannabinoid isolation, is pleased to announce that it has appointed renowned patient care and medical cannabis researcher, Dr. Carolina Landolt-Marticorena, MD, PhD, Structural Biochemistry, to its Science Advisory Committee (the "SAC"). Dr. Landolt-Marticorena also serves on the Cannabis Medical Advisory Board of Shoppers Drugmart.



"Dr. Landolt-Marticorena is an excellent addition who will further connect MediPharm Labs to the latest areas of cannabis research and help our organization to reach its potential as an active pharmaceutical ingredient provider and trusted manufacturer of advanced cannabinoid-based medicines," said Patrick McCutcheon, Chief Executive Officer, MediPharm Labs.

"I believe strongly in the future of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid therapeutics and am excited to be joining MediPharm Labs' Science Advisory Committee at this pivotal moment in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry," said Dr. Carolina Landolt-Marticorena. "The success of developing these therapies will rely heavily on companies like MediPharm Labs to successfully purify individual cannabinoids so that we may study their effects in isolation and combinations to formulate precise cannabinoid treatments for a given diagnosis."

"My principal focus is the development of novel cannabinoid therapeutic products by integrating basic scientific findings and clinical observations. MediPharm Labs' commitment to supporting cannabis researchers is the ideal environment in which to pursue these objectives."

Dr. Landolt-Marticorena Biography

Dr. Landolt-Marticorena is trained in internal medicine and rheumatology with a sub-specialization in the management of complex autoimmune disorders. Dr. Landolt-Marticorena completed a Research Fellowship and Chief Residency at the University of Toronto, and as a clinician-scientist, authoring multiple highly cited publications. She has held appointments at numerous Academic Institutions and Research Hospitals, garnering national and international awards at every stage of her career.

In 2015 Dr. Landolt-Marticorena turned her focus to the emerging field of cannabinoid medicine establishing the first specialty-run clinic in Canada. Her practice focuses on the use of cannabinoids in the management of chronic pain conditions including degenerative and inflammatory arthritis, musculoskeletal and neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. She has developed a unique expertise in this emerging area of medicine and is a sought-after academic speaker and public media expert. She is committed to developing accredited training programs for physicians and allied health care personnel, including for the University of Toronto Mitchener Institute, while also practicing Internal Medicine at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.

About MediPharm Labs' Science Advisory Committee

The SAC collaborates with MediPharm Labs' management team on advancements in the emerging fields of cannabinoid extraction and cannabinoid-based derivative science. This work will serve to further enhance the Company's manufacturing platform and research practices, assist management in evaluating commercial opportunities related to technologies, testing and methodologies and provide guidance on partnerships with globally preeminent academic and medical institutions for cannabis research.

The SAC's mandate is to advise and assist MediPharm Labs in harnessing the potential of cannabis through innovation, best practices, thought leadership and strategic alliances in support of MediPharm Labs' vision of being the Trusted Global Leader in Industrial-Scale Manufacturing of High-Quality, Cannabinoid-Based Derivatives.

About MediPharm Labs Corp.

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical-like cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices designed facility and ISO standard built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines having 300,000 kg of annual processing capacity to deliver pure, safe and precisely-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale, white label and tolling platforms, they formulate, process, package and distribute cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, the Company also completed its first commercial export to Australia in June 2019 and is nearing completion of its Australian extraction facility expected in 2019 with 75,000 kg of annual processing capacity.

