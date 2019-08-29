MediPharm Labs Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences





TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX:MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm Labs" or the "Company") a global leader in specialized, research-driven cannabis extraction, distillation, purification and cannabinoid isolation, is pleased to announce its participation at the following upcoming conferences:



CannaBiz Invest Asia - Thursday, August 29 th to Friday, August 30 th , Bangkok

to Friday, August 30 , Bangkok Citibank 3rd Annual Consumer Disruptive Growth Conference - Wednesday, September 11 th , New York

, New York Scotiabank Cannabis Company Forum - Thursday, September 12 th , Sydney

, Sydney Eight Capital & Cassels Brock Global Cannabis Conference- Thursday, September 19th, Toronto

Various member of the Company's management team will participate in presentations and be available for pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings during the conferences.

About MediPharm Labs Corp.

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical-like cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices designed facility and ISO standard built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines having 300,000 kg of annual processing capacity to deliver pure, safe and precisely-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale, white label and tolling platforms, they formulate, process, package and distribute cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, the Company also completed its first commercial export to Australia in June 2019 and is nearing completion of its Australian extraction facility expected in 2019 with 75,000 kg of annual processing capacity.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.

