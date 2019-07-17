Medifirst Solutions Company Update





Freehold, NJ, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTC:MFST) (the "Company" or "Medifirst"), a provider of innovative laser technology with its FDA 510(k) cleared Infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device and a provider of Specialty Pharmacy Drug Consulting Services and Distributor of USA Premium Hemp and CBD products, is pleased to provide a company update.



Medifirst Solutions previously announced that they have been approved for credit card processing for its USA Premium CBD & Hemp products division. The CBD and Hemp products include a 500mg oil, 1000mg oil and a premium 6000mg oil. In addition to the oils, also called tinctures, the company is selling CBD and Hemp Mints.

We are pleased to announce that we anticipate going live and rolling out our products within the next two weeks online at www.usapremiumcbd.com as well as several additional satellite websites to be announced. In addition, we plan to launch online sales for our Hemp products to be available on Amazon.com. Commented CEO Bruce J. Schoengood, "We are very excited to be launching our CBD line of oils and mints and we believe we have outstanding quality products all backed up by independent lab testing. In additional to our current line of oils and mints, the company plans to develop and distribute its own line of cosmetic CBD products, several new CBD liquid products and several creams and oils for pain." The Company plans on announcing further details in the upcoming days and weeks.

Recent industry projections forecast the CBD market to hit 16 billion dollars by 2025. Continues Schoengood, "This industry is very young and there is great interest in CBD and Hemp products. Our mission is to develop and market high quality products that consumers can trust and all backed up by independent lab testing. We believe that adding high quality and some unique CBD and Hemp products to our product line is a great compliment to our therapeutic Infrared Time Machine Laser used for helping people who suffer from pain and inflammation."

Regarding our Laser Division, Medifirst is pleased to announce that company representatives are currently in China performing laser tests and trial treatments for a healthcare group that plans to open over 1,000 pain centers across the country. In China, there is a great demand for all natural and drug-free solutions to both chronic and everyday pain and we believe our FDA cleared Time Machine 810nm Infrared laser can provide a useful and effective tool for healthcare professionals. At this time, there is no guarantee of a final agreement and we will announce further updates as we progress.

Medifirst is also pleased to announce a possible new expansion and direction for our Therapeutic Laser. Although there are many applications and protocols for laser as related to pain and inflammation, we were most excited by the recent application of Photobiomodulation (PBM) to treat a side effect of cancer therapy called Oral Mucositis. This is an area that presents very a promising usage of our 810nm Laser as patients often develop painful or debilitating ulcers in the soft tissues within the oral cavity. According to industry statistics, Oral Mucositis affects roughly 400,000 patients annually in the United States, affecting their cheeks, lips, gums, inner cavity and tonsilary region which includes all of the soft tissues. Treatment options today are rather limited. Patients are usually given pain medication and/or antiseptic mouthwash. Beyond that, there's not much doctors can do for the painful condition that, at advanced stages, can inhibit a patient's ability to eat and speak. We believe that laser therapy can be effective in treating Oral Mucositis and the Company is working with industry professionals to advance and explore using laser technology for this condition. Medifirst anticipates further updates and announcements in the upcoming days and weeks to the above mentions updates as well to our Specialty Pharma Consulting division.

The Time Machine Laser is the only all-in-one, affordable, FDA cleared, Infrared, 810nm, 2000mW power, small, hand-held portable laser marketed for pain relief in the U.S. The Time Machine Laser, which has been extensively tested and approved by Intertek for safety and electrical standards, has the power and frequency often found in large and expensive stationary units and at a fraction of the cost. Medifirst Solutions, Inc., in response to its Premarket Notification 510(k) submission for "The Time Machine" Series Laser, received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to market its infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device. The Lasers is intended for use in temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasm, temporary increase in local blood circulation and temporary relaxation of muscles by means of topical elevated tissue temperature from infrared spectral emissions. Visit www.medifirstsolutions.com for more information. Follow on Twitter @Medi_First and for Facebook visit Medifirst Solutions.

The statements in this press release that relate to the company's expectations about the future impact on the company's results from new products in development are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

