Medical Marijuana Group Corporation Receives Processing and Sale for Medical Purposes License from Health Canada and Approval to Expand St Thomas Production Facility





TORONTO, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE.GLH) ("GLH") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medical Marijuana Group Corporation (MMG) received its Standard Processing and Sale for Medical Purposes License from Health Canada.



"For MMG, we believe this represents the last important step necessary for Canadian Operations to expand into the rapidly growing Canadian cannabis market. The receipt of the Standard Processing and Medical Sales Licenses from Health Canada comes ahead of our anticipated schedule and gives MMG the ability to produce oil immediately for its medical patients. The license also allows us to produce edibles, oil and topical cannabis products when the market is opened, which is currently expected in Q4 of 2019. Complementing this news is the recent approval of our expansion of the St Thomas production facility," said Phillip Millar, President of MMG.

John Varghese, CEO of GLH, said, "We believe this could be a significant turning point for the Canadian company. GLH's significant experience in Edibles, Extraction and Vape Pens in mature markets on the United States' West Coast, represent a real advantage to our Canadian operations. Our Intellectual Property and production experience will be deployed in our St. Thomas facility, which we believe will position us for rapid growth."

About Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada, and Canada, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf's cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.



