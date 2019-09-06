MEDIA ALERT: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ORGO) to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell



NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President & CEO, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite - 4 Times Square - 43rd & Broadway - Broadcast Studio

When:

Friday, September 6, 2019 - 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Social Media:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit:

http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit:

http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit:

http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit:

http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit:

http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Close, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market close of your choice.



About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis's comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Media Contact: Angelyn Lowe 781-774-9364 alowe@organo.com Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact: Bianca Fata (646) 441-5073 bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

Source: Organogenesis Holdings Inc.