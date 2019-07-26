Media Advisory: Bombardier to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019

Quantcast

    MONTREAL, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 and hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (EDT).

    Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investor Relations, will hold a conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company's financial results.

      DATE: Thursday, August 1, 2019
         
      TIME: 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET)
         

    A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at www.bombardier.com

    Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

    In English: +1 514 394 9320 or
      +1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)
      +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)
       
    In French: +1 514 394 9316 or
    (with translation) +1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)
      +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)
       
       



    The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

