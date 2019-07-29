Media Advisory - $100,000 TELUS Pitch Grand Prize Winner to be announced Live at Summit



Interview and Photo Opportunity

Canada's largest small business competition concludes event featuring celebrity Canadian investor and lead judge Arlene Dickinson



TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Pitch - Canada's largest small business competition - concludes on July 30 with a Live Summit finale event in downtown Toronto. Hosted by entrepreneur and bestselling author, Amber Mac, and featuring lead judge, Arlene Dickinson, the evening will be action-packed with the final five competitors delivering their final ‘elevator pitch' live on stage. The winner will be determined immediately following by the TELUS Pitch panel of judges and announced live.

The grand prize winner will receive $100,000cash, the largest payout from a Canadian small business competition, as well as $10,000 donated on behalf of the winner to TELUS Friendly Future Foundation. Four other promising teams of entrepreneurs will take home $10,000 each in cash prizes.

Additional awards will be handed out at the Live Summit including a Community Impact Award, Most Promising Startup Award, and Multicultural Business of the Year Award, with technology, software and marketing prizes for each.

TELUS Pitch launch event details:

What: Q&A with Arlene Dickinson, hosted by Amber Mac Live finalist pitches Grand prize winner announcement, including four runner-ups, and additional award prizes Media interviews and photo opportunities Who: Arlene Dickinson - CEO, District Ventures Capital, lead judge Suzanne Trusdale - vice president, TELUS Small Business Solutions, panel judge Jennifer Safruk - vice president, Sales and Product Management, Mobile Samsung Canada, panel judge Kevin Au-Yeung - founder and president, InnoVision Holdings Corporation, panel judge Garrick Tiplady - managing director, Facebook Canada, panel judge Amber Mac - president, Konnekt Digital Engagement, event co-host Roi Ross - vice president, TELUS Small Business Solutions, panel judge, event co-host When: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5:00 p.m. Welcome and networking 5:30 p.m. Opening remarks, Roi Ross 5:55 p.m. Q&A with Arlene Dickinson 6:30 p.m. Elevator pitch presentations and Q&A with finalists 7:20 p.m Winners announced 7:40 p.m Closing remarks 7:45 p.m. Photos and interview opportunities Where: TELUS House Toronto 25 York Street, 3rd floor Toronto, ON

Notes for Media: Media are permitted to bring their own photography / video equipment.



About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE:TU) is one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies, with $14.5 billion of annual revenue and 14.0 million subscriber connections, including 9.7 million wireless subscribers, 1.9 million Internet subscribers, 1.2 million residential voice and 1.1 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment, video and home and business security. TELUS is also Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers business process solutions around the globe.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed over $690 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations and volunteered more than 1.3 million days of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS' 13 Canadian community boards and five International boards have led the Company's support of grassroots charities and have contributed $72 million in support of 7,000 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com.

Media inquiries:

Jill Yetman

TELUS PR Team

jill.yetman@telus.com

416-992-2639

Source: TELUS Communications Inc