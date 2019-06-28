Quantcast

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  June 28, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


Conference call to be held at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Monday, July 8, 2019

MONTREAL, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company" or "Medexus") (TSXV: MDP, OTCQB:PDDPF) today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Monday, July 8, 2019 to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year-ended March 31, 2019, as well as the Company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 877-407-0778 for Canadian and U.S. callers or +1 201-689-8565 for international callers, or on the Company's Investor Events section of the website: https://www.medexus.com/events/.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company's Investor Events section of the website (https://www.medexus.com/events/) through October 8, 2019. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through July 15, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for Canadian and U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 49555.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company's vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork.  Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The leading products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

For more information, please contact:

Ken d'Entremont, Chief Executive Officer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tel.: 905-676-0003

E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com 

Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tel.: 514-762-2626 ext. 202

E-mail: roland.boivin@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1-212-671-1020

Email: mdp@crescendo-ir.com

Investor Relations (Canada):

Frank Candido

Direct Financial Strategies and Communication Inc.

Tel: 514-969-5530

E-mail: frank.candido@medexus.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc

