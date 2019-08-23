Quantcast

    MDxHealth: MDxHealth Notice of Interim Results 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 23, 2019, 01:00:00 AM EDT


    REGULATED INFORMATION

    Conference call for analysts and investors to be held on 29 August 2019 at 11.00 CEST

    IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 07.00 CEST, 23 August 2019 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR) or the "Company" today announced that it will release its interim results for the half year ended 30 June 2019 on Thursday, 29 August 2019.

    Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call on the day of the results at 11.00 CEST / 10.00 BST. The call will be conducted in English and a recording and transcript will be available on the Company's website following the call.

    To access the conference call, please dial one of the numbers below quoting conference ID 2591505.

    UK / International:       +44 (0) 207 1928 000

    Belgium:                      0800 487 40

    The Netherlands         0800 024 95 57

    US:                              1866 966 13 96

    To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start timing.

    About MDxHealth

    MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of therapeutic response. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

    For more information: 

    Consilium Strategic Communications (IR & PR)



     



    Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh, Marieke Vermeersch, Nicholas Brown



    UK: +44 (0) 203 7095 700



    mdxhealth@consilium-comms.com



    www.consilium-comms.com    		  

    NOTE: The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx and PredictMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

