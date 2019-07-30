McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for Second Quarter 2019





LIVERMORE, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) (the "Company"), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced total revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $127.4 million, an increase of 9%, compared to the second quarter of 2018. The Company reported net income of $19.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $15.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.



SECOND QUARTER 2019 COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:

Income from operations increased 19% year-over-year to $29.1 million.





increased 19% year-over-year to $29.1 million. Rental revenues increased 14% year-over-year to $88.1 million.





increased 14% year-over-year to $88.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 15% year-over-year to $52.4 million.





increased 15% year-over-year to $52.4 million. Dividend rate increased 10% year-over-year to $0.375 per share for the second quarter of 2019. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 2.3% yield on the July 29, 2019 close price of $64.80 per share.

Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:

"For the second quarter, each of our divisions continued to perform well as companywide rental revenues increased 14% and operating profit increased 19%. Our $4.6 million operating profit growth was driven by a $6.2 million rental gross profit increase, that fully offset a $2.6 million sales gross profit decrease. We are pleased with the positive momentum in our business as we take advantage of favorable economic conditions and continue to implement our strategy of performance improvement.

Mobile Modular rental revenues for the quarter increased 17% from a year ago, driven by improvement in average rental rates, a larger fleet and improved utilization. Activity in each of our operating geographies was healthy in both commercial and education markets. Portable Storage rental revenues grew by 16%. Sales revenues decreased year over year, due primarily to project timing.

TRS-RenTelco rental revenues for the quarter increased 15%, primarily driven by higher average rental equipment and improved utilization. Demand for both communications and general purpose test equipment has been healthy, including some increased initial activity related to 5G.

Adler Tank Rentals rental revenues for the quarter increased 6% from a year ago driven primarily by higher rental rates, partly offset by lower utilization. Five of six industry vertical markets increased year-over-year on broad-based demand.

The first half of the year is complete and we are pleased with the execution of our strategy. At this time, our order backlogs and activity levels remain healthy. We enter the second half of 2019 on a positive note and upwardly revised financial outlook. Our focus on performance improvement and prudent capital allocation continues."

1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release.



DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:



All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 to the quarter ended June 30, 2018 unless otherwise indicated.

MOBILE MODULAR

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company's Mobile Modular division reported income from operations of $16.3 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 38%. Rental revenues increased 17% to $44.7 million, depreciation expense increased 4% to $5.5 million and other direct costs increased 15% to $14.3 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 22% to $25.0 million. Rental related services revenues increased 28% to $15.9 million, with associated gross profit increasing 47% to $4.2 million. Sales revenues decreased 25% to $6.7 million while gross margin on sales increased to 37% from 35%, resulting in a 21% decrease in gross profit on sales revenues to $2.5 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 5% to $15.7 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses.

TRS-RENTELCO

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company's TRS-RenTelco division reported income from operations of $8.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 3%. Rental revenues increased 15% to $25.5 million, depreciation expense increased 15% to $10.2 million and other direct costs increased 13% to $4.0 million, which resulted in a 16% increase in gross profit on rental revenues to $11.3 million. Sales revenues decreased 22% to $5.3 million. Gross margin on sales decreased to 51% from 58%, resulting in a 32% decrease in gross profit on sales revenues to $2.7 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 3% to $6.1 million, primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefit costs.

ADLER TANKS

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company's Adler Tanks division reported income from operations of $4.8 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 20%. Rental revenues increased 6% to $17.9 million, depreciation expense increased 3% to $4.1 million and other direct costs increased 26% to $3.4 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 1% to $10.3 million. Rental related services revenues increased 29% to $7.7 million, with gross profit on rental related services increasing 71% to $2.0 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 5% to $7.8 million, primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefit costs.





FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:

Based upon the Company's year-to-date results and current outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company is raising its financial outlook and expects its 2019 total operating profit to increase 9% to 14% above 2018 results, as compared to our prior expectation of a 5% to 10% increase.



ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP:

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq:MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company's rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers' temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding McGrath RentCorp's expectations, strategies, prospects or targets are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements also can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "will," or "anticipates" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, Mr. Hanna's comments on the positive momentum in the business as the Company takes advantage of favorable economic conditions, increased initial activity related to 5G at TRS-RenTelco, order backlogs and activity levels remain healthy, the focus on continuing performance improvement and prudent capital allocation, as well as the full year 2019 outlook in the "Financial Outlook" section are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected including: the extent of the recovery underway in our modular building division; the state of the wireless communications network upgrade environment; the utilization levels and rental rates of our Adler Tanks liquid and sold containment tank and box rental assets; continued execution of our performance improvement and capital allocation initiatives; and our ability to effectively manage our rental assets, as well as the factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.





MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Rental $ 88,105 $ 77,267 $ 170,801 $ 151,528 Rental related services 24,467 19,086 45,922 36,917 Rental operations 112,572 96,353 216,723 188,445 Sales 13,707 19,546 30,532 31,637 Other 1,160 1,084 2,192 1,986 Total revenues 127,439 116,983 249,447 222,068 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation of rental equipment 19,726 18,103 38,687 35,880 Rental related services 18,137 15,018 34,500 28,786 Other 21,741 18,753 41,474 35,022 Total direct costs of rental operations 59,604 51,874 114,661 99,688 Costs of sales 7,954 11,181 17,900 18,282 Total costs of revenues 67,558 63,055 132,561 117,970 Gross profit 59,881 53,928 116,886 104,098 Selling and administrative expenses 30,815 29,479 60,510 57,607 Income from operations 29,066 24,449 56,376 46,491 Other income (expense): Interest expense (3,138 ) (2,999 ) (6,246 ) (5,991 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 37 (344 ) 86 (376 ) Income before provision for income taxes 25,965 21,106 50,216 40,124 Provision for income taxes 6,477 5,194 12,279 9,746 Net income $ 19,488 $ 15,912 $ 37,937 $ 30,378 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.66 $ 1.57 $ 1.26 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.65 $ 1.54 $ 1.24 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 24,246 24,145 24,221 24,106 Diluted 24,579 24,584 24,561 24,549 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.375 $ 0.340 $ 0.750 $ 0.680





MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Assets Cash $ 1,496 $ 1,508 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,883 in 2019 and 2018 121,018 121,016 Rental equipment, at cost: Relocatable modular buildings 854,076 817,375 Electronic test equipment 307,639 285,052 Liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes 315,571 313,573 1,477,286 1,416,000 Less accumulated depreciation (534,134 ) (514,985 ) Rental equipment, net 943,152 901,015 Property, plant and equipment, net 126,906 126,899 Prepaid expenses and other assets 53,062 31,816 Intangible assets, net 6,807 7,254 Goodwill 27,808 27,808 Total assets $ 1,280,249 $ 1,217,316 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Notes payable $ 301,878 $ 298,564 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 109,443 90,844 Deferred income 66,618 49,709 Deferred income taxes, net 210,001 206,664 Total liabilities 687,940 645,781 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 24,253 shares as of June 30, 2019 and 24,182 shares as of December 31, 2018 104,984 103,801 Retained earnings 487,407 467,783 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (82 ) (49 ) Total shareholders' equity 592,309 571,535 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,280,249 $ 1,217,316





MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 37,937 $ 30,378 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 43,087 40,288 Impairment of rental assets — 39 Provision for doubtful accounts 371 181 Share-based compensation 2,746 1,828 Gain on sale of used rental equipment (9,168 ) (9,875 ) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (86 ) 376 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5 15 Change in: Accounts receivable (373 ) 596 Prepaid expenses and other assets (21,246 ) (14,938 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 18,468 (365 ) Deferred income 16,909 4,854 Deferred income taxes 3,337 388 Net cash provided by operating activities 91,987 53,765 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of rental equipment (90,701 ) (58,662 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,961 ) (6,417 ) Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment 18,280 19,212 Net cash used in investing activities (76,382 ) (45,867 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net borrowings under bank lines of credit 3,309 31,431 Principal payments on Series A senior notes — (20,000 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (1,563 ) (2,792 ) Payment of dividends (17,337 ) (14,501 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,591 ) (5,862 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (26 ) (53 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash (12 ) 1,983 Cash balance, beginning of period 1,508 2,501 Cash balance, end of period $ 1,496 $ 4,484 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid, during the period $ 6,210 $ 6,123 Net income taxes paid, during the period $ 6,173 $ 11,675 Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid $ 9,163 $ 8,267 Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid $ 8,930 $ 7,201





MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2019 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile

Modular TRS-

RenTelco Adler

Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 44,737 $ 25,489 $ 17,879 $ — $ 88,105 Rental related services 15,901 854 7,712 — 24,467 Rental operations 60,638 26,343 25,591 — 112,572 Sales 6,725 5,317 593 1,072 13,707 Other 359 650 151 — 1,160 Total revenues 67,722 32,310 26,335 1,072 127,439 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 5,469 10,164 4,093 — 19,726 Rental related services 11,728 686 5,723 — 18,137 Other 14,282 4,018 3,441 — 21,741 Total direct costs of rental operations 31,479 14,868 13,257 — 59,604 Costs of sales 4,257 2,617 415 665 7,954 Total costs of revenues 35,736 17,485 13,672 665 67,558 Gross Profit Rental 24,986 11,307 10,345 — 46,638 Rental related services 4,173 168 1,989 — 6,330 Rental operations 29,159 11,475 12,334 — 52,968 Sales 2,468 2,700 178 407 5,753 Other 359 650 151 — 1,160 Total gross profit 31,986 14,825 12,663 407 59,881 Selling and administrative expenses 15,677 6,093 7,814 1,231 30,815 Income from operations $ 16,309 $ 8,732 $ 4,849 $ (824 ) 29,066 Interest expense (3,138 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 37 Provision for income taxes (6,477 ) Net income $ 19,488 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 786,512 $ 297,379 $ 313,552 Average monthly total yield 2 1.90 % 2.86 % 1.90 % Average utilization 3 79.2 % 67.2 % 57.5 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.39 % 4.25 % 3.31 %

Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.



Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.



Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.



Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.





MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2018 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile

Modular TRS-

RenTelco Adler

Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 38,204 $ 22,165 $ 16,898 $ — $ 77,267 Rental related services 12,388 707 5,991 — 19,086 Rental operations 50,592 22,872 22,889 — 96,353 Sales 8,961 6,844 30 3,711 19,546 Other 318 636 130 — 1,084 Total revenues 59,871 30,352 23,049 3,711 116,983 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 5,273 8,866 3,964 — 18,103 Rental related services 9,555 638 4,825 — 15,018 Other 12,467 3,563 2,723 — 18,753 Total direct costs of rental operations 27,295 13,067 11,512 — 51,874 Costs of sales 5,847 2,891 21 2,422 11,181 Total costs of revenues 33,142 15,958 11,533 2,422 63,055 Gross Profit Rental 20,463 9,736 10,212 — 40,411 Rental related services 2,833 69 1,166 — 4,068 Rental operations 23,296 9,805 11,378 — 44,479 Sales 3,115 3,953 8 1,289 8,365 Other 318 636 130 — 1,084 Total gross profit 26,729 14,394 11,516 1,289 53,928 Selling and administrative expenses 14,918 5,942 7,460 1,159 29,479 Income from operations $ 11,811 $ 8,452 $ 4,056 $ 130 24,449 Interest expense (2,999 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (344 ) Provision for income taxes (5,194 ) Net income $ 15,912 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 748,689 $ 274,317 $ 309,853 Average monthly total yield 2 1.70 % 2.69 % 1.82 % Average utilization 3 77.1 % 63.2 % 59.1 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.21 % 4.26 % 3.08 %

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2019 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile

Modular TRS-

RenTelco Adler

Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 86,998 $ 49,112 $ 34,691 $ — $ 170,801 Rental related services 30,372 1,562 13,988 — 45,922 Rental operations 117,370 50,674 48,679 — 216,723 Sales 14,725 11,067 863 3,877 30,532 Other 719 1,245 228 — 2,192 Total revenues 132,814 62,986 49,770 3,877 249,447 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 10,877 19,684 8,126 — 38,687 Rental related services 22,655 1,313 10,532 — 34,500 Other 26,917 8,118 6,439 — 41,474 Total direct costs of rental operations 60,449 29,115 25,097 — 114,661 Costs of sales 9,500 5,379 587 2,434 17,900 Total costs of revenues 69,949 34,494 25,684 2,434 132,561 Gross Profit Rental 49,204 21,310 20,126 — 90,640 Rental related services 7,717 249 3,456 — 11,422 Rental operations 56,921 21,559 23,582 — 102,062 Sales 5,225 5,688 276 1,443 12,632 Other 719 1,245 228 — 2,192 Total gross profit 62,865 28,492 24,086 1,443 116,886 Selling and administrative expenses 31,047 12,063 14,894 2,506 60,510 Income (loss) from operations $ 31,818 $ 16,429 $ 9,192 $ (1,063 ) 56,376 Interest expense (6,246 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 86 Provision for income taxes (12,279 ) Net income $ 37,937 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 782,562 $ 291,590 $ 313,032 Average monthly total yield 2 1.85 % 2.81 % 1.85 % Average utilization 3 79.1 % 65.7 % 57.1 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.34 % 4.27 % 3.23 %

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2018 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile

Modular TRS-

RenTelco Adler

Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 75,231 $ 43,694 $ 32,603 $ — $ 151,528 Rental related services 24,322 1,514 11,081 — 36,917 Rental operations 99,553 45,208 43,684 — 188,445 Sales 13,554 12,019 335 5,729 31,637 Other 615 1,163 208 — 1,986 Total revenues 113,722 58,390 44,227 5,729 222,068 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 10,521 17,443 7,916 — 35,880 Rental related services 18,574 1,259 8,953 — 28,786 Other 22,798 7,067 5,157 — 35,022 Total direct costs of rental operations 51,893 25,769 22,026 — 99,688 Costs of sales 8,779 5,379 289 3,835 18,282 Total costs of revenues 60,672 31,148 22,315 3,835 117,970 Gross Profit Rental 41,911 19,184 19,531 — 80,626 Rental related services 5,748 255 2,128 — 8,131 Rental operations 47,659 19,439 21,659 — 88,757 Sales 4,776 6,640 45 1,894 13,355 Other 615 1,163 208 — 1,986 Total gross profit 53,050 27,242 21,912 1,894 104,098 Selling and administrative expenses 28,930 11,560 14,658 2,459 57,607 Income (loss) from operations $ 24,120 $ 15,682 $ 7,254 $ (565 ) 46,491 Interest expense (5,991 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (376 ) Provision for income taxes (9,746 ) Net income $ 30,378 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 747,614 $ 269,455 $ 308,171 Average monthly total yield 2 1.68 % 2.70 % 1.76 % Average utilization 3 77.3 % 62.8 % 56.8 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.17 % 4.30 % 3.10 %

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures

To supplement the Company's financial data presented on a basis consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company presents "Adjusted EBITDA", which is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure as management believes it provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's liquidity and financial condition and because management, as well as the Company's lenders, use this measure in evaluating the performance of the Company.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP measures to further evaluate the Company's period-to-period operating performance, compliance with financial covenants in the Company's revolving lines of credit and senior notes and the Company's ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation, is useful in measuring the Company's cash available for operations and performance of the Company. Because management finds Adjusted EBITDA useful, the Company believes its investors will also find Adjusted EBITDA useful in evaluating the Company's performance.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Unlike EBITDA, which may be used by other companies or investors, Adjusted EBITDA does not include share-based compensation charges. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is of limited use in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and does not accurately reflect real cash flow. In addition, other companies may not use Adjusted EBITDA or may use other non-GAAP measures, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of comparison. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company will not incur expenses that are the same as or similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company's performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, the Company includes in the tables below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 19,488 $ 15,912 $ 37,937 $ 30,378 $ 86,965 $ 164,864 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,477 5,194 12,279 9,746 27,822 (73,455 ) Interest expense 3,138 2,999 6,246 5,991 12,552 11,875 Depreciation and amortization 21,987 20,360 43,087 40,288 84,774 79,952 EBITDA 51,090 44,465 99,549 86,403 212,113 183,236 Impairment of rental assets — — — 39 — 1,678 Share-based compensation 1,354 964 2,746 1,828 5,029 3,488 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 52,444 $ 45,429 $ 102,295 $ 88,270 $ 217,142 $ 188,402 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 41 % 39 % 41 % 40 % 41 % 39 %





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

(dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 52,444 $ 45,429 $ 102,295 $ 88,270 $ 217,142 $ 188,402 Interest paid (3,382 ) (3,586 ) (6,210 ) (6,123 ) (12,685 ) (12,131 ) Income taxes paid, net of refunds received (5,463 ) (10,103 ) (6,173 ) (11,675 ) (12,655 ) (23,038 ) Gain on sale of used rental equipment (4,553 ) (6,027 ) (9,168 ) (9,875 ) (18,852 ) (19,694 ) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (37 ) 344 (86 ) 376 27 279 Amortization of debt issuance cost 2 2 5 15 10 40 Change in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,615 ) (7,003 ) (2 ) 777 (15,923 ) (8,556 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,726 ) (11,635 ) (21,246 ) (14,938 ) (15,659 ) (2,975 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 9,380 9,621 15,663 2,084 17,171 2,905 Deferred income 8,431 5,571 16,909 4,854 22,313 1,540 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 45,481 $ 22,613 $ 91,987 $ 53,765 $ 180,889 $ 126,772

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation.



Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues for the period.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT: Keith E. Pratt EVP & Chief Financial Officer 925-606-9200

