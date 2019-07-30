McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for Second Quarter 2019

LIVERMORE, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) (the "Company"), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced total revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $127.4 million, an increase of 9%, compared to the second quarter of 2018. The Company reported net income of $19.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $15.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.
SECOND QUARTER 2019 COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:
-
Income from operations increased 19% year-over-year to $29.1 million.
-
Rental revenues increased 14% year-over-year to $88.1 million.
-
Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 15% year-over-year to $52.4 million.
-
Dividend rate increased 10% year-over-year to $0.375 per share for the second quarter of 2019. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 2.3% yield on the July 29, 2019 close price of $64.80 per share.
Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:
"For the second quarter, each of our divisions continued to perform well as companywide rental revenues increased 14% and operating profit increased 19%. Our $4.6 million operating profit growth was driven by a $6.2 million rental gross profit increase, that fully offset a $2.6 million sales gross profit decrease. We are pleased with the positive momentum in our business as we take advantage of favorable economic conditions and continue to implement our strategy of performance improvement.
Mobile Modular rental revenues for the quarter increased 17% from a year ago, driven by improvement in average rental rates, a larger fleet and improved utilization. Activity in each of our operating geographies was healthy in both commercial and education markets. Portable Storage rental revenues grew by 16%. Sales revenues decreased year over year, due primarily to project timing.
TRS-RenTelco rental revenues for the quarter increased 15%, primarily driven by higher average rental equipment and improved utilization. Demand for both communications and general purpose test equipment has been healthy, including some increased initial activity related to 5G.
Adler Tank Rentals rental revenues for the quarter increased 6% from a year ago driven primarily by higher rental rates, partly offset by lower utilization. Five of six industry vertical markets increased year-over-year on broad-based demand.
The first half of the year is complete and we are pleased with the execution of our strategy. At this time, our order backlogs and activity levels remain healthy. We enter the second half of 2019 on a positive note and upwardly revised financial outlook. Our focus on performance improvement and prudent capital allocation continues."
|1.
|Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release.
DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:
All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 to the quarter ended June 30, 2018 unless otherwise indicated.
MOBILE MODULAR
For the second quarter of 2019, the Company's Mobile Modular division reported income from operations of $16.3 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 38%. Rental revenues increased 17% to $44.7 million, depreciation expense increased 4% to $5.5 million and other direct costs increased 15% to $14.3 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 22% to $25.0 million. Rental related services revenues increased 28% to $15.9 million, with associated gross profit increasing 47% to $4.2 million. Sales revenues decreased 25% to $6.7 million while gross margin on sales increased to 37% from 35%, resulting in a 21% decrease in gross profit on sales revenues to $2.5 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 5% to $15.7 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses.
TRS-RENTELCO
For the second quarter of 2019, the Company's TRS-RenTelco division reported income from operations of $8.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 3%. Rental revenues increased 15% to $25.5 million, depreciation expense increased 15% to $10.2 million and other direct costs increased 13% to $4.0 million, which resulted in a 16% increase in gross profit on rental revenues to $11.3 million. Sales revenues decreased 22% to $5.3 million. Gross margin on sales decreased to 51% from 58%, resulting in a 32% decrease in gross profit on sales revenues to $2.7 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 3% to $6.1 million, primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefit costs.
ADLER TANKS
For the second quarter of 2019, the Company's Adler Tanks division reported income from operations of $4.8 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 20%. Rental revenues increased 6% to $17.9 million, depreciation expense increased 3% to $4.1 million and other direct costs increased 26% to $3.4 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 1% to $10.3 million. Rental related services revenues increased 29% to $7.7 million, with gross profit on rental related services increasing 71% to $2.0 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 5% to $7.8 million, primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefit costs.
FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:
Based upon the Company's year-to-date results and current outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company is raising its financial outlook and expects its 2019 total operating profit to increase 9% to 14% above 2018 results, as compared to our prior expectation of a 5% to 10% increase.
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rental
|$
|88,105
|
|
|$
|77,267
|
|
|$
|170,801
|
|
|$
|151,528
|
|Rental related services
|
|24,467
|
|
|
|19,086
|
|
|
|45,922
|
|
|
|36,917
|
|Rental operations
|
|112,572
|
|
|
|96,353
|
|
|
|216,723
|
|
|
|188,445
|
|Sales
|
|13,707
|
|
|
|19,546
|
|
|
|30,532
|
|
|
|31,637
|
|Other
|
|1,160
|
|
|
|1,084
|
|
|
|2,192
|
|
|
|1,986
|
|Total revenues
|
|127,439
|
|
|
|116,983
|
|
|
|249,447
|
|
|
|222,068
|
|Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation of rental equipment
|
|19,726
|
|
|
|18,103
|
|
|
|38,687
|
|
|
|35,880
|
|Rental related services
|
|18,137
|
|
|
|15,018
|
|
|
|34,500
|
|
|
|28,786
|
|Other
|
|21,741
|
|
|
|18,753
|
|
|
|41,474
|
|
|
|35,022
|
|Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|59,604
|
|
|
|51,874
|
|
|
|114,661
|
|
|
|99,688
|
|Costs of sales
|
|7,954
|
|
|
|11,181
|
|
|
|17,900
|
|
|
|18,282
|
|Total costs of revenues
|
|67,558
|
|
|
|63,055
|
|
|
|132,561
|
|
|
|117,970
|
|Gross profit
|
|59,881
|
|
|
|53,928
|
|
|
|116,886
|
|
|
|104,098
|
|Selling and administrative expenses
|
|30,815
|
|
|
|29,479
|
|
|
|60,510
|
|
|
|57,607
|
|Income from operations
|
|29,066
|
|
|
|24,449
|
|
|
|56,376
|
|
|
|46,491
|
|Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest expense
|
|(3,138
|)
|
|
|(2,999
|)
|
|
|(6,246
|)
|
|
|(5,991
|)
|Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)
|
|37
|
|
|
|(344
|)
|
|
|86
|
|
|
|(376
|)
|Income before provision for income taxes
|
|25,965
|
|
|
|21,106
|
|
|
|50,216
|
|
|
|40,124
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|6,477
|
|
|
|5,194
|
|
|
|12,279
|
|
|
|9,746
|
|Net income
|$
|19,488
|
|
|$
|15,912
|
|
|$
|37,937
|
|
|$
|30,378
|
|Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|$
|0.80
|
|
|$
|0.66
|
|
|$
|1.57
|
|
|$
|1.26
|
|Diluted
|$
|0.79
|
|
|$
|0.65
|
|
|$
|1.54
|
|
|$
|1.24
|
|Shares used in per share calculation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|24,246
|
|
|
|24,145
|
|
|
|24,221
|
|
|
|24,106
|
|Diluted
|
|24,579
|
|
|
|24,584
|
|
|
|24,561
|
|
|
|24,549
|
|Cash dividends declared per share
|$
|0.375
|
|
|$
|0.340
|
|
|$
|0.750
|
|
|$
|0.680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|June 30,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
(in thousands)
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash
|$
|1,496
|
|
|$
|1,508
|
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,883 in 2019 and 2018
|
|121,018
|
|
|
|121,016
|
|Rental equipment, at cost:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Relocatable modular buildings
|
|854,076
|
|
|
|817,375
|
|Electronic test equipment
|
|307,639
|
|
|
|285,052
|
|Liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes
|
|315,571
|
|
|
|313,573
|
|
|
|1,477,286
|
|
|
|1,416,000
|
|Less accumulated depreciation
|
|(534,134
|)
|
|
|(514,985
|)
|Rental equipment, net
|
|943,152
|
|
|
|901,015
|
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|126,906
|
|
|
|126,899
|
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|53,062
|
|
|
|31,816
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
|6,807
|
|
|
|7,254
|
|Goodwill
|
|27,808
|
|
|
|27,808
|
|Total assets
|$
|1,280,249
|
|
|$
|1,217,316
|
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notes payable
|$
|301,878
|
|
|$
|298,564
|
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|109,443
|
|
|
|90,844
|
|Deferred income
|
|66,618
|
|
|
|49,709
|
|Deferred income taxes, net
|
|210,001
|
|
|
|206,664
|
|Total liabilities
|
|687,940
|
|
|
|645,781
|
|Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Issued and outstanding - 24,253 shares as of June 30, 2019 and 24,182 shares as of December 31, 2018
|
|104,984
|
|
|
|103,801
|
|Retained earnings
|
|487,407
|
|
|
|467,783
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|(82
|)
|
|
|(49
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|592,309
|
|
|
|571,535
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,280,249
|
|
|$
|1,217,316
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
(in thousands)
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|$
|37,937
|
|
|$
|30,378
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|43,087
|
|
|
|40,288
|
|Impairment of rental assets
|
|—
|
|
|
|39
|
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|371
|
|
|
|181
|
|Share-based compensation
|
|2,746
|
|
|
|1,828
|
|Gain on sale of used rental equipment
|
|(9,168
|)
|
|
|(9,875
|)
|Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
|
|(86
|)
|
|
|376
|
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|5
|
|
|
|15
|
|Change in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|
|(373
|)
|
|
|596
|
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|(21,246
|)
|
|
|(14,938
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|18,468
|
|
|
|(365
|)
|Deferred income
|
|16,909
|
|
|
|4,854
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|3,337
|
|
|
|388
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|91,987
|
|
|
|53,765
|
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchases of rental equipment
|
|(90,701
|)
|
|
|(58,662
|)
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|(3,961
|)
|
|
|(6,417
|)
|Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment
|
|18,280
|
|
|
|19,212
|
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|(76,382
|)
|
|
|(45,867
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net borrowings under bank lines of credit
|
|3,309
|
|
|
|31,431
|
|Principal payments on Series A senior notes
|
|—
|
|
|
|(20,000
|)
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards
|
|(1,563
|)
|
|
|(2,792
|)
|Payment of dividends
|
|(17,337
|)
|
|
|(14,501
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
|(15,591
|)
|
|
|(5,862
|)
|Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash
|
|(26
|)
|
|
|(53
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|
|(12
|)
|
|
|1,983
|
|Cash balance, beginning of period
|
|1,508
|
|
|
|2,501
|
|Cash balance, end of period
|$
|1,496
|
|
|$
|4,484
|
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest paid, during the period
|$
|6,210
|
|
|$
|6,123
|
|Net income taxes paid, during the period
|$
|6,173
|
|
|$
|11,675
|
|Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid
|$
|9,163
|
|
|$
|8,267
|
|Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid
|$
|8,930
|
|
|$
|7,201
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three months ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|Mobile
Modular
|
|
|TRS-
RenTelco
|
|
|Adler
Tanks
|
|
|Enviroplex
|
|
|Consolidated
|
|Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rental
|$
|44,737
|
|
|$
|25,489
|
|
|$
|17,879
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|88,105
|
|Rental related services
|
|15,901
|
|
|
|854
|
|
|
|7,712
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|24,467
|
|Rental operations
|
|60,638
|
|
|
|26,343
|
|
|
|25,591
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|112,572
|
|Sales
|
|6,725
|
|
|
|5,317
|
|
|
|593
|
|
|
|1,072
|
|
|
|13,707
|
|Other
|
|359
|
|
|
|650
|
|
|
|151
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,160
|
|Total revenues
|
|67,722
|
|
|
|32,310
|
|
|
|26,335
|
|
|
|1,072
|
|
|
|127,439
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation
|
|5,469
|
|
|
|10,164
|
|
|
|4,093
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|19,726
|
|Rental related services
|
|11,728
|
|
|
|686
|
|
|
|5,723
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|18,137
|
|Other
|
|14,282
|
|
|
|4,018
|
|
|
|3,441
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|21,741
|
|Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|31,479
|
|
|
|14,868
|
|
|
|13,257
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|59,604
|
|Costs of sales
|
|4,257
|
|
|
|2,617
|
|
|
|415
|
|
|
|665
|
|
|
|7,954
|
|Total costs of revenues
|
|35,736
|
|
|
|17,485
|
|
|
|13,672
|
|
|
|665
|
|
|
|67,558
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rental
|
|24,986
|
|
|
|11,307
|
|
|
|10,345
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|46,638
|
|Rental related services
|
|4,173
|
|
|
|168
|
|
|
|1,989
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|6,330
|
|Rental operations
|
|29,159
|
|
|
|11,475
|
|
|
|12,334
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|52,968
|
|Sales
|
|2,468
|
|
|
|2,700
|
|
|
|178
|
|
|
|407
|
|
|
|5,753
|
|Other
|
|359
|
|
|
|650
|
|
|
|151
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,160
|
|Total gross profit
|
|31,986
|
|
|
|14,825
|
|
|
|12,663
|
|
|
|407
|
|
|
|59,881
|
|Selling and administrative expenses
|
|15,677
|
|
|
|6,093
|
|
|
|7,814
|
|
|
|1,231
|
|
|
|30,815
|
|Income from operations
|$
|16,309
|
|
|$
|8,732
|
|
|$
|4,849
|
|
|$
|(824
|)
|
|
|29,066
|
|Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(3,138
|)
|Foreign currency exchange gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|37
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(6,477
|)
|Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|19,488
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average rental equipment 1
|$
|786,512
|
|
|$
|297,379
|
|
|$
|313,552
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average monthly total yield 2
|
|1.90
|%
|
|
|2.86
|%
|
|
|1.90
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average utilization 3
|
|79.2
|%
|
|
|67.2
|%
|
|
|57.5
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average monthly rental rate 4
|
|2.39
|%
|
|
|4.25
|%
|
|
|3.31
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|Mobile
Modular
|
|
|TRS-
RenTelco
|
|
|Adler
Tanks
|
|
|Enviroplex
|
|
|Consolidated
|
|Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rental
|$
|38,204
|
|
|$
|22,165
|
|
|$
|16,898
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|77,267
|
|Rental related services
|
|12,388
|
|
|
|707
|
|
|
|5,991
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|19,086
|
|Rental operations
|
|50,592
|
|
|
|22,872
|
|
|
|22,889
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|96,353
|
|Sales
|
|8,961
|
|
|
|6,844
|
|
|
|30
|
|
|
|3,711
|
|
|
|19,546
|
|Other
|
|318
|
|
|
|636
|
|
|
|130
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,084
|
|Total revenues
|
|59,871
|
|
|
|30,352
|
|
|
|23,049
|
|
|
|3,711
|
|
|
|116,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation
|
|5,273
|
|
|
|8,866
|
|
|
|3,964
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|18,103
|
|Rental related services
|
|9,555
|
|
|
|638
|
|
|
|4,825
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|15,018
|
|Other
|
|12,467
|
|
|
|3,563
|
|
|
|2,723
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|18,753
|
|Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|27,295
|
|
|
|13,067
|
|
|
|11,512
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|51,874
|
|Costs of sales
|
|5,847
|
|
|
|2,891
|
|
|
|21
|
|
|
|2,422
|
|
|
|11,181
|
|Total costs of revenues
|
|33,142
|
|
|
|15,958
|
|
|
|11,533
|
|
|
|2,422
|
|
|
|63,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rental
|
|20,463
|
|
|
|9,736
|
|
|
|10,212
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|40,411
|
|Rental related services
|
|2,833
|
|
|
|69
|
|
|
|1,166
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|4,068
|
|Rental operations
|
|23,296
|
|
|
|9,805
|
|
|
|11,378
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|44,479
|
|Sales
|
|3,115
|
|
|
|3,953
|
|
|
|8
|
|
|
|1,289
|
|
|
|8,365
|
|Other
|
|318
|
|
|
|636
|
|
|
|130
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,084
|
|Total gross profit
|
|26,729
|
|
|
|14,394
|
|
|
|11,516
|
|
|
|1,289
|
|
|
|53,928
|
|Selling and administrative expenses
|
|14,918
|
|
|
|5,942
|
|
|
|7,460
|
|
|
|1,159
|
|
|
|29,479
|
|Income from operations
|$
|11,811
|
|
|$
|8,452
|
|
|$
|4,056
|
|
|$
|130
|
|
|
|24,449
|
|Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(2,999
|)
|Foreign currency exchange loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(344
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(5,194
|)
|Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|15,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average rental equipment 1
|$
|748,689
|
|
|$
|274,317
|
|
|$
|309,853
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average monthly total yield 2
|
|1.70
|%
|
|
|2.69
|%
|
|
|1.82
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average utilization 3
|
|77.1
|%
|
|
|63.2
|%
|
|
|59.1
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average monthly rental rate 4
|
|2.21
|%
|
|
|4.26
|%
|
|
|3.08
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Six months ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|Mobile
Modular
|
|
|TRS-
RenTelco
|
|
|Adler
Tanks
|
|
|Enviroplex
|
|
|Consolidated
|
|Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rental
|$
|86,998
|
|
|$
|49,112
|
|
|$
|34,691
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|170,801
|
|Rental related services
|
|30,372
|
|
|
|1,562
|
|
|
|13,988
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|45,922
|
|Rental operations
|
|117,370
|
|
|
|50,674
|
|
|
|48,679
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|216,723
|
|Sales
|
|14,725
|
|
|
|11,067
|
|
|
|863
|
|
|
|3,877
|
|
|
|30,532
|
|Other
|
|719
|
|
|
|1,245
|
|
|
|228
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|2,192
|
|Total revenues
|
|132,814
|
|
|
|62,986
|
|
|
|49,770
|
|
|
|3,877
|
|
|
|249,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation
|
|10,877
|
|
|
|19,684
|
|
|
|8,126
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|38,687
|
|Rental related services
|
|22,655
|
|
|
|1,313
|
|
|
|10,532
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|34,500
|
|Other
|
|26,917
|
|
|
|8,118
|
|
|
|6,439
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|41,474
|
|Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|60,449
|
|
|
|29,115
|
|
|
|25,097
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|114,661
|
|Costs of sales
|
|9,500
|
|
|
|5,379
|
|
|
|587
|
|
|
|2,434
|
|
|
|17,900
|
|Total costs of revenues
|
|69,949
|
|
|
|34,494
|
|
|
|25,684
|
|
|
|2,434
|
|
|
|132,561
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rental
|
|49,204
|
|
|
|21,310
|
|
|
|20,126
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|90,640
|
|Rental related services
|
|7,717
|
|
|
|249
|
|
|
|3,456
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|11,422
|
|Rental operations
|
|56,921
|
|
|
|21,559
|
|
|
|23,582
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|102,062
|
|Sales
|
|5,225
|
|
|
|5,688
|
|
|
|276
|
|
|
|1,443
|
|
|
|12,632
|
|Other
|
|719
|
|
|
|1,245
|
|
|
|228
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|2,192
|
|Total gross profit
|
|62,865
|
|
|
|28,492
|
|
|
|24,086
|
|
|
|1,443
|
|
|
|116,886
|
|Selling and administrative expenses
|
|31,047
|
|
|
|12,063
|
|
|
|14,894
|
|
|
|2,506
|
|
|
|60,510
|
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|31,818
|
|
|$
|16,429
|
|
|$
|9,192
|
|
|$
|(1,063
|)
|
|
|56,376
|
|Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(6,246
|)
|Foreign currency exchange gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|86
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(12,279
|)
|Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|37,937
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average rental equipment 1
|$
|782,562
|
|
|$
|291,590
|
|
|$
|313,032
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average monthly total yield 2
|
|1.85
|%
|
|
|2.81
|%
|
|
|1.85
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average utilization 3
|
|79.1
|%
|
|
|65.7
|%
|
|
|57.1
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average monthly rental rate 4
|
|2.34
|%
|
|
|4.27
|%
|
|
|3.23
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Six months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|Mobile
Modular
|
|
|TRS-
RenTelco
|
|
|Adler
Tanks
|
|
|Enviroplex
|
|
|Consolidated
|
|Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rental
|$
|75,231
|
|
|$
|43,694
|
|
|$
|32,603
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|151,528
|
|Rental related services
|
|24,322
|
|
|
|1,514
|
|
|
|11,081
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|36,917
|
|Rental operations
|
|99,553
|
|
|
|45,208
|
|
|
|43,684
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|188,445
|
|Sales
|
|13,554
|
|
|
|12,019
|
|
|
|335
|
|
|
|5,729
|
|
|
|31,637
|
|Other
|
|615
|
|
|
|1,163
|
|
|
|208
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,986
|
|Total revenues
|
|113,722
|
|
|
|58,390
|
|
|
|44,227
|
|
|
|5,729
|
|
|
|222,068
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation
|
|10,521
|
|
|
|17,443
|
|
|
|7,916
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|35,880
|
|Rental related services
|
|18,574
|
|
|
|1,259
|
|
|
|8,953
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|28,786
|
|Other
|
|22,798
|
|
|
|7,067
|
|
|
|5,157
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|35,022
|
|Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|51,893
|
|
|
|25,769
|
|
|
|22,026
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|99,688
|
|Costs of sales
|
|8,779
|
|
|
|5,379
|
|
|
|289
|
|
|
|3,835
|
|
|
|18,282
|
|Total costs of revenues
|
|60,672
|
|
|
|31,148
|
|
|
|22,315
|
|
|
|3,835
|
|
|
|117,970
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rental
|
|41,911
|
|
|
|19,184
|
|
|
|19,531
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|80,626
|
|Rental related services
|
|5,748
|
|
|
|255
|
|
|
|2,128
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|8,131
|
|Rental operations
|
|47,659
|
|
|
|19,439
|
|
|
|21,659
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|88,757
|
|Sales
|
|4,776
|
|
|
|6,640
|
|
|
|45
|
|
|
|1,894
|
|
|
|13,355
|
|Other
|
|615
|
|
|
|1,163
|
|
|
|208
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,986
|
|Total gross profit
|
|53,050
|
|
|
|27,242
|
|
|
|21,912
|
|
|
|1,894
|
|
|
|104,098
|
|Selling and administrative expenses
|
|28,930
|
|
|
|11,560
|
|
|
|14,658
|
|
|
|2,459
|
|
|
|57,607
|
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|24,120
|
|
|$
|15,682
|
|
|$
|7,254
|
|
|$
|(565
|)
|
|
|46,491
|
|Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(5,991
|)
|Foreign currency exchange gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(376
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(9,746
|)
|Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|30,378
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average rental equipment 1
|$
|747,614
|
|
|$
|269,455
|
|
|$
|308,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average monthly total yield 2
|
|1.68
|%
|
|
|2.70
|%
|
|
|1.76
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average utilization 3
|
|77.3
|%
|
|
|62.8
|%
|
|
|56.8
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average monthly rental rate 4
|
|2.17
|%
|
|
|4.30
|%
|
|
|3.10
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures
To supplement the Company's financial data presented on a basis consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company presents "Adjusted EBITDA", which is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure as management believes it provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's liquidity and financial condition and because management, as well as the Company's lenders, use this measure in evaluating the performance of the Company.
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP measures to further evaluate the Company's period-to-period operating performance, compliance with financial covenants in the Company's revolving lines of credit and senior notes and the Company's ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation, is useful in measuring the Company's cash available for operations and performance of the Company. Because management finds Adjusted EBITDA useful, the Company believes its investors will also find Adjusted EBITDA useful in evaluating the Company's performance.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Unlike EBITDA, which may be used by other companies or investors, Adjusted EBITDA does not include share-based compensation charges. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is of limited use in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and does not accurately reflect real cash flow. In addition, other companies may not use Adjusted EBITDA or may use other non-GAAP measures, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of comparison. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company will not incur expenses that are the same as or similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company's performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, the Company includes in the tables below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Net income
|$
|19,488
|
|
|$
|15,912
|
|
|$
|37,937
|
|
|$
|30,378
|
|
|$
|86,965
|
|
|$
|164,864
|
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|6,477
|
|
|
|5,194
|
|
|
|12,279
|
|
|
|9,746
|
|
|
|27,822
|
|
|
|(73,455
|)
|Interest expense
|
|3,138
|
|
|
|2,999
|
|
|
|6,246
|
|
|
|5,991
|
|
|
|12,552
|
|
|
|11,875
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|21,987
|
|
|
|20,360
|
|
|
|43,087
|
|
|
|40,288
|
|
|
|84,774
|
|
|
|79,952
|
|EBITDA
|
|51,090
|
|
|
|44,465
|
|
|
|99,549
|
|
|
|86,403
|
|
|
|212,113
|
|
|
|183,236
|
|Impairment of rental assets
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|39
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|1,678
|
|Share-based compensation
|
|1,354
|
|
|
|964
|
|
|
|2,746
|
|
|
|1,828
|
|
|
|5,029
|
|
|
|3,488
|
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|$
|52,444
|
|
|$
|45,429
|
|
|$
|102,295
|
|
|$
|88,270
|
|
|$
|217,142
|
|
|$
|188,402
|
|Adjusted EBITDA margin 2
|
|41
|%
|
|
|39
|%
|
|
|41
|%
|
|
|40
|%
|
|
|41
|%
|
|
|39
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|$
|52,444
|
|
|$
|45,429
|
|
|$
|102,295
|
|
|$
|88,270
|
|
|$
|217,142
|
|
|$
|188,402
|
|Interest paid
|
|(3,382
|)
|
|
|(3,586
|)
|
|
|(6,210
|)
|
|
|(6,123
|)
|
|
|(12,685
|)
|
|
|(12,131
|)
|Income taxes paid, net of refunds received
|
|(5,463
|)
|
|
|(10,103
|)
|
|
|(6,173
|)
|
|
|(11,675
|)
|
|
|(12,655
|)
|
|
|(23,038
|)
|Gain on sale of used rental equipment
|
|(4,553
|)
|
|
|(6,027
|)
|
|
|(9,168
|)
|
|
|(9,875
|)
|
|
|(18,852
|)
|
|
|(19,694
|)
|Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
|
|(37
|)
|
|
|344
|
|
|
|(86
|)
|
|
|376
|
|
|
|27
|
|
|
|279
|
|Amortization of debt issuance cost
|
|2
|
|
|
|2
|
|
|
|5
|
|
|
|15
|
|
|
|10
|
|
|
|40
|
|Change in certain assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|(1,615
|)
|
|
|(7,003
|)
|
|
|(2
|)
|
|
|777
|
|
|
|(15,923
|)
|
|
|(8,556
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|(9,726
|)
|
|
|(11,635
|)
|
|
|(21,246
|)
|
|
|(14,938
|)
|
|
|(15,659
|)
|
|
|(2,975
|)
|Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
|9,380
|
|
|
|9,621
|
|
|
|15,663
|
|
|
|2,084
|
|
|
|17,171
|
|
|
|2,905
|
|Deferred income
|
|8,431
|
|
|
|5,571
|
|
|
|16,909
|
|
|
|4,854
|
|
|
|22,313
|
|
|
|1,540
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|45,481
|
|
|$
|22,613
|
|
|$
|91,987
|
|
|$
|53,765
|
|
|$
|180,889
|
|
|$
|126,772
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
