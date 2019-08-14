MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media Targets OTCQB Uplisting





DANA POINT, CA, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media (PINKSHEETS:MSMY) is pleased to provide an update on the efforts and progress of the company. John Stippick, CEO of MC Endeavors/Room 21 Media, stated "We are pleased to announce to our shareholders the forward progress of the company to position MC Endeavors, Inc./Room 21 Media for OTC QB Uplisting. The company has engaged and been working with Pinnacle Accountancy, a PCOAB auditor. We have provided the documentation requested regarding shareholder lists, financials, and completed questionnaires. Our company is making great strides to increase transparency and increase shareholder value."

Mr. Stippick added, "We have been positioning the company for the qualifications of OTCQB uplisting. Our next steps are to finalize our work with our auditor, become fully reporting and to have our shares have a closing bid over one cent for 30 consecutive calendar days. We believe the upcoming acquisitions coupled with our stock buyback program will put us in that position. While accomplishing the tasks of the audit, we intend to announce our first acquisition as early as next week."

About MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTC Pink:MSMY), an innovator in social commerce platforms, is committed to becoming a leading global social video commerce company that utilizes a single core platform, Room 21™, to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses that interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment.

Safe Harbor Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE MC Endeavors, Inc

RELATED LINKS

http://www.room21media.com

http://www.theshare.tv

http://www.treatmentmedia.com

http://www.getdetoxnow.com

http://www.soberaftercare.com

http://www.instagram.com/room21media/

http://twitter.com/Room21Media

http://twitter.com/TheShareTV

http://www.facebook.com/thesharetv/

http://www.instagram.com/thesharetv/

http://www.facebook.com/treatmentmedia

http://twitter.com/MediaTreatment

http://plus.google.com/+TreatmentMediaCostaMesa

http://www.instagram.com/treatmentmedia/



For further information contact:

John Stippick

President

MC Endeavors, Inc/Room 21 Media

Phone: (800)931-8773

E-mail: johns@room21media.com



Source: MC Endeavors, Inc.