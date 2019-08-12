MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media Provides Shareholder Updates





DANA POINT, CA, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media (PINKSHEETS:MSMY) provides a shareholder update into the efforts and progress of the company. John Stippick, CEO of MC Endeavors/Room 21 Media, stated "We are pleased to update our shareholders on the forward progress of the company during the past 6 months. The company went quiet to focus on areas that are working and scale back on areas that didn't align with building shareholder value and revenue growth. Below is a list of key updates with further updates to follow."



Rather than utilize funding from outstanding notes, the Company chose to raise money via a transparent SEC Registration Statement and has successfully raised enough money to fund activities through the end of the year. The company has already made several payments to reduce the existing notes.

Last year, we announced that the Company would create The Share TV Foundation. We are proud to announce that process is complete and The Share TV is a fully recognized by the IRS with 501(c)3 status.

The Company will grow via acquisitions. We are finalizing the agreements for three privately held companies that are experiencing revenue growth in high demand market sectors. All acquisitions have agreed to finalize terms by August 31st, 2019. The acquisitions will strengthen our balance sheet and further drive shareholder value.

John Stippick added, "Regarding these updates, the Company is proud to say that we are already working closely with our acquisition candidates by providing them with web development and digital media services such that the integration process will happen quickly after the acquisition. We believe that by focusing on increased revenues, lowering cost, and lowering the number of outstanding shares, the company is increasing shareholder value."

About MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTC Pink:MSMY), an innovator in social commerce platforms, is committed to becoming a leading global social video commerce company that utilizes a single core platform, Room 21™, to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses that interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment.

Safe Harbor Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

