MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media Expands Wholesale CBD Sales Through www.CBDLiquidLabs.com

DANA POINT, CA, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media (PINKSHEETS:MSMY) today announced its continued expansion of revenues through online CBD wholesale product sales. With the recent acquisition of Eclipse Liquids, LLC., a multi-million dollar marketing and distribution company, the Company is continuing to expand its offering to a full line of premium white-labeled CBD and e-liquid products offered directly to specialty retailers and wholesalers worldwide. The newly updated website www.CBDLiquidLabs.com offers a full line of edibles, capsules, body and skin care products, oil tinctures, vape e-liquids, and pet care products.

John Stippick, CEO, states, "Another reason we completed the acquisition of Eclipse Liquids was to utilize the existing revenue generation and online wholesale capabilities of www.CBDLiquidLabs.com. CBD Liquid Labs and Eclipse Liquids, LLC have become significant players in the wholesale CBD packaging and distribution market. To get a full sense of the capabilities of CBD Liquid Labs, view the product catalog -View Here. The depth of CBD expertise coupled with the capacity to produce over 1 million bottles per month in the 4,000 sq. ft. FDA & AEMSA certified Clean Room, sets the stage for Room 21 and Eclipse Liquids to become name brands within the CBD industry. MC Endeavors, Inc. is now ready to move into the CBD market and sell products into what analysts are predicting could grow into a $20 billion market by 2022. This wholesale website has already been offering unique value to wholesale markets and with the recent updates, we expect our revenues and growth to continue."

Mr. Stippick concludes, "With our 51% majority ownership of Eclipse Liquids and CBD Liquid Labs, we are looking forward to reporting the revenue growth on our 3rd Quarter results. Additionally, we are now uniquely positioned for our next set of acquisitions in the CBD market space. Given the aforementioned capabilities, we are confident in our ability to close Hemp farms in becoming a part of the distribution channels we now possess. Our overall goal is to become a seed-to-sale wholesale hemp CBD grower, manufacturer, and distributor. Owning the majority stake in CBD Liquid Labs and Eclipse Liquids puts us one step closer to that goal."

About MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTC Pink:MSMY), an innovator in social commerce platforms, is committed to becoming a leading global social video commerce company that utilizes a single core platform, Room 21™, to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses that interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment.

About CBD Liquid Labs

Founded in 2015, with roots in eLiquid manufacturing, CBD Liquid Labs has grown to become a leader of the CBD Product manufacturing industry. Specializing in private label premium CBD products serving the needs of large multi-national companies or small-scale businesses.

CBD Liquid Labs also offers a broad range of capabilities, from custom recipe development with full production and manufacturing, to confidential private labeling of your branded CBD products. With a current average yearly production capacity of over 1 million units, CBD Liquid Labs can meet the needs of any client.

www.cbdliquidlabs.com



To View the Product Catalog- Click Here



About Eclipse Liquids, LLC

Located in sunny southern California, Eclipse Liquids provides private label wholesale e-liquids using premium quality ingredients and bottled in our dedicated FDA & AEMSA certified Clean Room. With our research & development lab, we can help you create or replicate any flavor profile or vape characteristics you are looking for.

www.eclipseliquids.com



Video Tour of Eclipse Liquids see- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImIfYLXAjr4



Additional Facility Pics - https://www.alignable.com/aliso-viejo-ca/eclipse-liquids



