MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media Announces Signed Letter of Intent to Acquire CBD Organic Solutions, Inc.





Acquisition to Purchase 477 Acres of Hemp CBD Farm in Moapa Valley, Nevada



DANA POINT, CA, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media (PINKSHEETS:MSMY) today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to acquire CBD Organic Solutions, LLC. CBD Organic Solutions, LLC is currently growing hemp in the Moapa Valley of Nevada with Phase I growth expanding to 477 acres of hemp producing acreage.

John Stippick, CEO, states, "We are excited about this opportunity to finalizing the negotiations to acquire controlling interest of CBD Organic Solutions, LLC. CBD Organic Solutions is already growing hemp and expects to have the first harvest as early as December 2019 with conservative annual revenue estimates to be 45.9 Million USD net profit after taxes. CBD Organic Solutions comes with existing licensing and existing purchase orders for the crop already in the ground. This opportunity is a perfect match to our recent acquisition of Eclipse Liquids (an FDA registered manufacturing and packaging CBD plant with national and international distribution) and can rapidly establish MC Endeavors/Room 21 Media as a substantial player in the CBD Industry. We could very well be able to own a "seed to sale" enterprise."

Mr. Stippick, CEO, said, "I encourage our shareholders to take a look at the Moapa Valley in Nevada to fully understand the opportunity. This farm is located 60 minutes north of Las Vegas and when viewed via Google Satellite maps, in the brown desert is a distinct green valley. For an accurate view of the terrain and climate see the Western Region Climate Center website https://wrcc.dri.edu/cgi-bin/wea_info.pl?nvnmoa or visit Wikipedia Commonshttps://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Moapa_Valley_NWR_2.jpg."

Mr. Stippick concludes, "While the due diligence period is for 30 days, we expect to consummate an agreement much sooner. Our shareholders can also expect our new website to be launched in the coming weeks with real-time updates provided via Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube. Once again, I want to thank our long time shareholders for their ongoing support and we welcome our newer shareholders to MC Endeavors/ Room 21 Media."

About MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTC Pink:MSMY), an innovator in social commerce platforms, is committed to becoming a leading global social video commerce company that utilizes a single core platform, Room 21™, to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses that interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment.

Safe Harbor Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE MC Endeavors, Inc

RELATED LINKS

http://www.room21media.com

http://www.treatmentmedia.com

http://www.getdetoxnow.com

http://www.soberaftercare.com

http://www.instagram.com/room21media/

http://twitter.com/Room21Media

For further information contact:

John Stippick

President

MC Endeavors, Inc/Room 21 Media

Phone: (800)931-8773

E-mail: johns@room21media.com

Source: MC Endeavors, Inc.