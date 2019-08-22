MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media Announces Launch of CBD Division





DANA POINT, CA,, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media (PINKSHEETS:MSMY) today announced the launch of its newly formed CBD Division, which will market and distribute a full line of premium CBD products directly to specialty retailers and wholesale distributors worldwide. In support of the new division, the Company has already started the development of the retail (B2C) e-commerce portal and subsequent launch of a business-to-business wholesale (B2B) e-commerce portal.



Mr. Stippick, CEO, said, "The passage of the Farm Bill moves the U.S. out of a long history of hemp prohibition, removing hemp from the Controlled Substances Act. This new legislation is creating tremendous opportunity for CBD brands to market and sell products into what analysts are predicting could grow into a $20 billion market by 2022. We see the CBD market as a game-changer for many industries, and our newly created CBD division will offer a unique value to consumer and wholesale markets within this emerging industry,"

"The new Room 21 Media CBD division will provide consumers, retailers, and wholesalers with direct access to online ordering and shipment of products in large quantities through our upcoming ecommerce platform. We see this as a very promising opportunity for two reasons: 1) We will extend the reach of the brands we are acquiring and 2) we are creating a new revenue channel for our Company which should greatly complement our core capabilities as a digital marketing company" stated John Stippick, MC Endeavor CEO.

Mr. Stippick added, "The Company's expansion plans begin initially with a consumer (B2C) portal and will expand very quickly to the formation of bulk CBD sales, with substantial discounts on bulk quantities of highquality CBD isolate and full spectrum CBD oils, as well as hemp extract finished products. Both the consumer B2C and wholesale B2B websites are nearing completion and will be announced before the end of 3rd Quarter 2019.

About MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTC Pink:MSMY), an innovator in social commerce platforms, is committed to becoming a leading global social video commerce company that utilizes a single core platform, Room 21™, to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses that interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment.

Safe Harbor Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE MC Endeavors, Inc

