MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media Announces Acquisition of FDA Registered Eclipse Liquids

DANA POINT, CA, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media (PINKSHEETS:MSMY) today announced the first acquisition of its newly formed CBD Division, Eclipse Liquids, LLC., which is currently a multi-million dollar marketing and distribution company offering a full line of premium CBD and e-liquid products directly to specialty retailers and wholesale distributors worldwide.

John Stippick, CEO, states, "I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Stephen Mazurek, CEO of Eclipse Liquids. Under Mr. Mazurek's leadership, Eclipse Liquids has become a multi-million dollar enterprise and has developed a 4,000 sq. ft. FDA & AEMSA certified Clean Room. With years of experience, Eclipse Liquids is the perfect company for Room 21 Media to enter into the CBD market. Knowing that Eclipse Liquids has the capacity to create brands, markets brands, and produce over 250,000 bottles monthly, MC Endeavors, Inc. can rapidly move into the CBD market and sell products into what analysts are predicting could grow into a $20 billion market by 2022. We see the CBD market as a game-changer, and our first acquisition will offer a unique value to consumer and wholesale markets within this emerging industry."

Steven Mazurek, CEO of Eclipse Liquids, LLC, stated, "We are also excited about jointly working with MC Endeavors to provide consumers and wholesalers with direct access to online ordering and shipment of products in large quantities with MC Endeavors/Room 21 Media. Our sales capabilities will be strengthened by combining our efforts with the core capabilities of a digital marketing company."

Mr. Stippick, CEO, said, "I want to thank our shareholders for their patience as we finalized the terms of this exciting opportunity. It has been a process to position our company and share structure to consummate this agreement and the upcoming acquisitions. To recap: We are positioning the company for QB Uplisting. We began the process with retiring over 50 Million Common Shares and 20 Million Preferred A Class of shares (Shareholders will see the reduction via OTC as early as next week; The share structure is usually verified on or about the 7th of each month). Of particular note, I recently acquired the 20 Million Preferred A Class of shares and I made the decision to benefit all shareholders by returning the shares to the company to use for this acquisition. It was an honor for me to personally give back to those who have believed in us for so long. The shareholders, staff, and myself have been through many pivots and our acquisition of Eclipse Liquids begins our launch."

Mr. Stippick concludes, "The Company's expansion plans have begun with this first acquisition and we intend to follow up shortly with additional acquisition announcements."

About MC Endeavors, Inc. /Room 21 Media

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTC Pink:MSMY), an innovator in social commerce platforms, is committed to becoming a leading global social video commerce company that utilizes a single core platform, Room 21™, to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses that interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment.

About Eclipse Liquids, LLC

Located in sunny southern California, Eclipse Liquids provides private label wholesale e-liquids using premium quality ingredients and bottled in our dedicated FDA & AEMSA certified Clean Room. With our research & development lab, we can help you create or replicate any flavor profile or vape characteristics you are looking for. Founded in 2015, Eclipse Liquids has grown to become a leader of the CBD Product manufacturing industry. Specializing in private label premium CBD products serving the needs of large multi-national companies or small-scale businesses. Eclipse also offers a broad range of capabilities, from custom recipe development with full production and manufacturing, to confidential private labeling of your branded CBD products. With a current average yearly production capacity of over 1 million units, CBD Liquid Labs can meet the needs of any client.

www.eclipseliquids.com



Video Tour of Eclipse Liquids see- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImIfYLXAjr4



Additional Facility Pics - https://www.alignable.com/aliso-viejo-ca/eclipse-liquids



