MBT Financial Corp. Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Highlights and Dividend Increase





MONROE, Mich., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF), the parent company of Monroe Bank & Trust, reported a preliminary second quarter 2019 profit of $6,337,000, or $0.27 per share (basic and diluted). This represents a 28.1% increase compared to the $4,945,000 ($0.22 per share, basic, and $0.21 per share, diluted) recorded in the second quarter of 2018.



The company also announced that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per common share on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 8, 2019. This is an increase of $0.01 per share compared to the regular dividend paid in the same quarter last year.

The Net Interest Income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $1,024,000, or 9.5% compared to the second quarter of 2018 as the Net Interest Margin improved from 3.65% to 3.87%. Non-interest income in the second quarter of 2019 included a gain of $517,000 from a Bank Owned Life Insurance claim. Excluding the BOLI claim in the second quarter of 2019 and gains on the sales of Other Real Estate Owned in the second quarter of 2018, non-interest income increased 1.4%, from $3,886,000 to $3,942,000. Non-interest expense decreased $645,000, or 7.0%, in part because we have begun to achieve some of the cost reductions expected due to our upcoming merger with First Merchants Bank. Excluding the BOLI claim, net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $5,820,000, or $0.25 per share, basic and diluted.

Total assets of the company decreased $10.3 million, or 0.8%, compared to December 31, 2018, to $1.327 billion. Capital increased $7.8 million during the first half of 2019, total loans increased $0.3 million, and total deposits decreased $11.9 million, or 1.0%. The loan pipeline remains strong at $77 million, and the amount of unfunded loan commitments increased from $131 million at the end of 2018 to $139 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

H. Douglas Chaffin, President and CEO, commented, "We are making good progress toward closing our previously announced merger with First Merchants Corporation headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The merger was announced in October, 2018 and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2019. This merger will provide tremendous benefits to our customers, shareholders and communities, and we look forward to continuing the legacy of exceptional customer service, local responsiveness, and strong community engagement that has defined Monroe Bank and Trust for 160 years."

About the Company:

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF), a bank holding company headquartered in Monroe, Michigan, is the parent company of Monroe Bank & Trust. Founded in 1858, Monroe Bank & Trust helps customers' remarkable stories unfold through an uncommon, optimistic culture. As one of the largest community banks in Southeast Michigan, with over $1.3 billion in assets, this full-service bank offers a complete range of business and personal accounts, mobile and online banking, offices and ATMs across Monroe and Wayne Counties, credit and mortgage options, investment and retirement services and award-winning community outreach. The bank believes in its customers, helping them with everything from day-to-day needs to long-term goals, and is ranked fourth among all Michigan banks for total trust assets. The bank believes in its communities, supporting over 300 organizations with sponsorships and also more than 8,000 employee volunteer hours through the Monroe Bank & Trust ENLIST Volunteerism program. The bank believes in the power of knowledge, helping thousands of students and adults thrive through the Monroe Bank & Trust Financial Education program. Monroe Bank & Trust is proud to be a trusted partner to communities and clients, and an employer of choice. We are Monroe Bank & Trust, and we believe in the story of you.

On October 10, 2018, the Company announced that it signed a definitive agreement to merge with First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME), headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019, so the Company will not be providing its typical detailed earnings announcement and investor conference call. First Merchants announced their second quarter results and hosted a conference call earlier today. For information about First Merchants and the merger, and to access a replay of their call, please see the Investor Relations link on www.firstmerchants.com.

For more information about Monroe Bank & Trust, visit www.monroe.bank or contact: Doug Chaffin John Skibski President & CEO Executive Vice President & CFO (734) 384-8123 (734) 242-1879 doug.chaffin@monroe.bank john.skibski@monroe.bank





MBT FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Dollars in thousands (except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 9,714 $ 8,736 $ 19,285 $ 16,953 Interest on investment securities- Tax-exempt 171 443 467 847 Taxable 380 2,087 1,554 4,297 Interest on balances due from banks 2,213 58 3,422 183 Total interest income 12,478 11,324 24,728 22,280 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 557 400 1,125 814 Interest on borrowed funds 64 91 128 97 Total interest expense 621 491 1,253 911 Net Interest Income 11,857 10,833 23,475 21,369 Provision For (Recovery Of) Loan Losses - - - (100 ) Net Interest Income After Provision For (Recovery Of) Loan Losses 11,857 10,833 23,475 21,469 Other Income Income from wealth management services 1,197 1,178 2,358 2,363 Service charges and other fees 855 955 1,677 1,901 Debit Card income 799 786 1,500 1,506 Net gain on sales of securities - (1 ) (11,646 ) (102 ) Net gain (loss) on other real estate owned 4 517 13 536 Origination fees on mortgage loans sold 119 92 188 154 Bank Owned Life Insurance income 851 349 1,189 702 Other 634 527 1,293 1,127 Total other income 4,459 4,403 (3,428 ) 8,187 Other Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 5,305 5,371 11,369 11,333 Occupancy expense 654 620 1,383 1,341 Equipment expense 896 874 1,809 1,667 Marketing expense 189 467 481 844 Professional fees 459 592 1,302 1,186 EFT/ATM expense 297 288 588 547 Other real estate owned expense 4 21 26 36 FDIC deposit insurance assessment 91 92 180 199 Bonding and other insurance expense 73 137 502 269 Telephone expense 78 74 158 149 Other 495 650 1,053 1,407 Total other expenses 8,541 9,186 18,851 18,978 Profit Before Income Taxes 7,775 6,050 1,196 10,678 Income Tax Expense 1,438 1,105 - 1,831 Net Profit $ 6,337 $ 4,945 $ 1,196 $ 8,847 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.27 $ 0.22 $ 0.05 $ 0.39 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.27 $ 0.21 $ 0.05 $ 0.38 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.20 $ 0.73

MBT FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) Dollars in thousands June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and due from banks Non-interest bearing $ 16,934 $ 17,058 Interest bearing 321,684 34,784 Total cash and cash equivalents 338,618 51,842 Interest Bearing Time Deposits in Other Banks 100 10,796 Securities - Available for Sale 116,440 401,613 Equity Securities 7,478 7,415 Loans held for sale - 488 Loans 769,413 768,660 Allowance for Loan Losses (7,623 ) (7,771 ) Loans - Net 761,790 760,889 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 15,445 16,743 Other Real Estate Owned 27 692 Bank Owned Life Insurance 59,313 59,563 Premises and Equipment - Net 27,336 26,850 Total assets $ 1,326,547 $ 1,336,891 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 309,309 $ 297,704 Interest-bearing 861,691 885,206 Total deposits 1,171,000 1,182,910 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,000 10,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 10,110 16,314 Total liabilities 1,191,110 1,209,224 Shareholders' Equity Common stock (no par value) 23,658 23,453 Retained Earnings 110,510 113,921 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,269 (9,707 ) Total shareholders' equity 135,437 127,667 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,326,547 $ 1,336,891

