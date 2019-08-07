Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Results



Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) reported a net loss of $0.2 million, or $(0.01) per share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million, or $(0.03) per share, for the second quarter of 2018. The Company reported revenues of $3.1 million and $3.0 million during the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.



For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.07) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million, or $(0.08) per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Company reported revenues of $5.9 million and $5.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The Company did not have any sales of real estate assets during the first six months of 2019 and 2018.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our 2nd quarter 2019 operating results will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 (in thousands except per share amounts)

OPERATING REVENUES Real estate $ 209 $ 300 Leasing 1,719 1,558 Utilities 929 810 Resort amenities and other 248 292 Total operating revenues 3,105 2,960 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Real estate 255 443 Leasing 603 706 Utilities 586 520 Resort amenities and other 208 231 General and administrative 510 725 Share-based compensation 374 320 Depreciation 431 446 Total operating costs and expenses 2,967 3,391 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 138 (431 ) Pension and other post-retirement expenses (256 ) (102 ) Interest expense (63 ) (37 ) NET LOSS $ (181 ) $ (570 ) Pension, net of income taxes of $0 211 185 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 30 $ (385 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE --BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.01) $ (0.03)



MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018 (in thousands except per share amounts)

OPERATING REVENUES Real estate $ 366 $ 336 Leasing 3,396 3,053 Utilities 1,677 1,514 Resort amenities and other 509 599 Total operating revenues 5,948 5,502 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Real estate 521 509 Leasing 1,178 1,284 Utilities 1,187 1,041 Resort amenities and other 533 584 General and administrative 1,350 1,556 Share-based compensation 972 899 Depreciation 863 885 Total operating costs and expenses 6,604 6,758 OPERATING LOSS (656 ) (1,256 ) Pension and other postretirement expenses (509 ) (204 ) Interest expense (110 ) (74 ) NET LOSS $ (1,275 ) $ (1,534 ) Pension, net of income taxes of $0 423 370 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (852 ) $ (1,164 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE --BASIC & DILUTED $ (0.07) $ (0.08)

