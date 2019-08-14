Quantcast

Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 14, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


TULSA, Okla., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company(Nasdaq:MTRX) will announce results for the Fourth quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019, and provide guidance for Fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 after the market closes.  The release will be followed by a conference call on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time /09:30 a.m. Central time.

Earnings Conference Call instructions

Matrix Service Company will host a conference call with John R. Hewitt, President and CEO and Kevin S. Cavanah, Vice President and CFO at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 09:30 a.m. Central Time on August 29, 2019.  The call will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet, which can be accessed at the Company's website at www.matrixservicecompany.com on the Investors Relations page under Events & Presentations.  Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast.  The conference call will be recorded and will be available for replay within one hour of the live call and can be accessed following the same link as the live call.

About Matrix Service Company

Founded in 1984, Matrix Service Company is parent to a family of companies that include Matrix Service Inc., Matrix NAC, Matrix PDM Engineering and Matrix Applied Technologies. Our subsidiaries design, build and maintain infrastructure critical to North America's energy and industrial markets. Matrix Service Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with subsidiary offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results based on four key operating segments: Electrical Infrastructure, Storage Solutions, Oil Gas & Chemical and Industrial. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany.com

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "continues," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "believe," "estimate," "should" and "will" and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company's operations, economic performance and management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future.   Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate.  The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including those factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" sections and elsewhere in the Company's reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition.  We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release.

For more information, please contact:

Matrix Service Company

Kevin S. Cavanah

Vice President and CFO

T: 918-838-8822

E: kcavanah@matrixservicecompany.com

                         Kellie Smythe

Senior Director, Investor Relations

T: 918-359-8267

E: ksmythe@matrixservicecompany.com
     

Source: Matrix Service Company

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: MTRX




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7773.94
-242.42  ▼  3.02%
DJIA 25479.42
-800.49  ▼  3.05%
S&P 500 2840.60
-85.72  ▼  2.93%
Data as of Aug 14, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar