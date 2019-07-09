MasterCraft Boats Announces New 2020 Models and Features





VONORE, Tenn., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through a combination of new in-house designs and leveraging its exclusive partnerships, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) today announced new 2020 model year features for its towboat range that improve power, functionality and increase value for owners. Additionally, the company has revamped two models in its value-focused NXT crossover boat line.



"We're endless in our search to give potential owners more reasons to choose MasterCraft," said Terry McNew, President and CEO of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. "We made huge strides with the 2019 MasterCraft model range, and through our consistent new innovations. For the coming model year, we're excited to comprehensively elevate our award-winning lineup."

More power backed for more hours

MasterCraft's exclusive partnership with Ilmor Marine has enabled owners to utilize the most efficient, high performance powerplants available. For 2020, MasterCraft has replaced the base 5.7L Ilmor engine in all XT and NXT models with the more powerful 6.0L MPI Ilmor engine as standard equipment. The new 6.0L MPI Ilmor engine is a higher performance entry level FWS (Fresh Water Series) powerplant. Other improvements to the MasterCraft Ilmor engine range include high output Mechman alternators, with double the peak current output. The 6.0L, 5.3L and 6.2L Ilmor engines are now upgraded to a crank-mounted raw water pump with an improved impeller life (125 hours) and easier servicing.

The second highlight with MasterCraft's Ilmor engines for 2020 is that they now have an extended, seven year, 1000-hour warranty - the longest, most comprehensive engine warranty in the towboat industry.

Thunderous new Premium Plus audio

MasterCraft has collaborated again with its exclusive audio partners to offer the new Premium Plus Stereo option to the 2020 boat range that raises the bar, and decibels, even further. MasterCraft boats offer concert-level sound and unparalleled clarity through exclusive Klipsch Audio systems powered by advanced Bongiovi Acoustics Digital PowerStation™ (DSP) technology. The new Premium Plus audio package brings incredible range, bottomless bass and even more concert clarity. A pair of floor-mounted 8.5" sub-bass tuned cockpit speakers adds more thunder to the low end while the DSP programming was improved to add another three decibels of bass. Additionally, four uniquely tuned 8.5" tower speakers (available in S80 or S85 can styles) bring the power up top. The Premium Plus Stereo is available on all boats 22' and longer.

MasterCraft designers know that sharing is caring, and for 2020, passengers will now be able to easily share DJ duties thanks to new remote features. On X and XT Series boats with the 7" or Dual Screen Dash system, a new remote feature enables stereo control from the observer side of the boat. X Series boats also receive a second screen display on the passenger side for stereo controls.

New infinitely customizable lighting

A nice compliment beyond MasterCraft's innovative three operating/audio modes, for 2020 new, customizable dash and accent lighting will personalize the vibe, or mode, even more. Available on MasterCraft boat models with 7" and Dual Screen Dashes, the RGB lighting update brings an editable 12.4 million colors on all dash and accent lights across six different lighting zones in each vessel. This also includes the optional underwater, cockpit and tower speaker ring lights. Owners can choose the mood and illuminate their boat to their liking with the simplicity of one finger control.

New ways to stay cool

MasterCraft has now made new Sunshade clips available on larger X and XT models that mount onto the bimini top or tower, offering cool cabana coverage from bow to aft lounge. Carbon fiber poles easily attach to receivers in the deck, so it's less work to make shade.

To learn more about the new 2020 MasterCraft Boats line, please visit: https://www.mastercraft.com.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry - performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Jay Povlin - Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing

(423) 884-7728

jay.povlin@mastercraft.com

