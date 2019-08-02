Marrone Bio Innovations to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, August 8th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time





DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) (MBI), a leading developer of bio-based products for pest management and plant health, will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019.



Management will host an investor conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT) on August 8, 2019, to discuss Marrone Bio Innovations' second quarter 2019 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)

U.S. Dial-in: 1-888-220-8451

International Dial-in: 1-323-794-2588

Conference ID: 7511917

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135553

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through September 8, 2019. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 7511917. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Marrone Bio Innovations website or by clicking here: MBII Q2 2019 Webcast.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI's currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® and Amplitude®, Zelto® and Zequanox®, with a breakthrough bioherbicide and biofumigant in the company's product pipeline.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com. Follow us on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

