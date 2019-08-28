Marrone Bio Innovations to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences





DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (the "Company" or "MBI") (NASDAQ:MBII), a leading developer of bio-based products for pest management and plant health, today announced that management will attend several investor conferences in San Francisco and New York throughout September 2019.

Management of Marrone Bio Innovations will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference and is scheduled to present as follows:

LD Micro SF Summit

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Speaker:Jim Boyd, Chief Financial Officer

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. Pacific time

Location: San Francisco, California



H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 9, 2019

Speaker: Pam Marrone, Chief Executive Officer

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel (455 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022)

Sustainable Investment Forum North America

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Attendee:Pam Marrone, Chief Executive Officer

Format: Attendee only (No presentation)

Location: Crowne Plaza Hotel (1605 Broadway, New York, NY 10019)

Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Speaker: Pam Marrone, Chief Executive Officer

Event Time: 6:00 - 9:30 p.m. Eastern time

Location:The Cornell Club (6 East 44th Street, New York, NY 10017)

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI's currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® and Amplitude®, Zelto® and Zequanox®, with a breakthrough bioherbicide and biofumigant in the company's product pipeline.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com. Follow us on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Marrone Bio Innovations Contacts:

Pam Marrone, CEO and Founder

Telephone: +1 (530) 750-2800

Email: Info@marronebio.com

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

Main: 949-385-6449

MBII@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Source: Marrone Bio Innovations