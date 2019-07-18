Marlin Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Webcast

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin (NASDAQ:MRLN), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses, will issue its financial results for the second quarter 2019 after market close on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss results the following day on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
|Date:
|Friday, August 2, 2019
|Time:
|9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time
|Dial-in:
|1-877-407-0792 (Domestic)
1-201-689-8263 (International)
|Conference ID:
|13691886
|Webcast:
|
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135004
|Replay:
|For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 2, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 16, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13691886.
About Marlin
Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. Marlin is publicly traded (NASDAQ:MRLN). For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.
Investor Contacts:
Mike Bogansky
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(856) 505-4108
Lasse Glassen
Addo Investor Relations
lglassen@addoir.com
(424) 238-6249
Source: Marlin Business Services Corp.
