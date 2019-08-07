Marketers Unite! Award-Winning Marketing Guru Terry O'Reilly Returns as Calix Hosts New Marketer's Summit @ConneXions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that Terry O'Reilly, renowned author, radio personality, and marketing expert, will once again deliver a keynote at Calix ConneXions, highlighting marketing activities that will include a first-time marketing summit hosted by Pivot Group. The Marketer's Summit @ConneXions will debut Sunday, October 27 from 10 am to 2:30 pm, providing marketers with candid and engaging discussions about the most important trends, innovations, and best practices shaping the industry. Terry O'Reilly will share his marketing expertise from over 30 years of experience from the ConneXions main stage, and lead a panel discussion that will address some of the most pressing industry issues marketers are facing today.

Frequently sought as a keynote speaker, Terry O'Reilly is known for his mastery of the big and small things organizations must do to create effective marketing campaigns. His relationship-focused approach has translated to success for organizations of all sizes, regardless of budget. He began his career writing commercials for radio before becoming an award-winning copywriter for leading advertising agencies in Toronto. In 1990, he co-founded Pirate Radio & Television.

The debut of the Marketer's Summit, which is free to registered attendees, will provide an informal setting to network and exchange best practices with peers and industry experts the Sunday of ConneXions. Topics covered in the summit will include:

The Branding Journey: Outlining the importance of branding, sharing key do's and don'ts.

Tell Your Story: Discussing humanizing marketing and using it to tell a story that engages prospects and customers on an emotional level.

Video, Not Just for Video's Sake: Covering the right way to do video, as it can play a critical role in the effectiveness of an overall marketing strategy.

Innovations in Design: Discovering what's new with design thinking and how to leverage it in marketing efforts.

"Pivot is excited to partner with Calix and help put a spotlight on marketing strategies that can help communications service providers more effectively grow their businesses," said Jeremy Graves, president for Pivot Group. "We are looking forward to what promises to be an insightful and fun workshop!"

More than 97 percent of last year's attendees surveyed recommend ConneXions for their peers, and this year marketers will have the added opportunity to start their learning journey a day earlier.

"We are committed to being a true marketing partner for our customers, as we have built consultations into our engagements and been recognized by industry organizations like the Broadband Multimedia Marketing Association for our own approach to marketing," said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer for Calix. "We are thrilled to partner with Pivot Group to equip our marketing attendees with the tools to provide a comprehensive experience that becomes central to their subscribers' lives. ConneXions has always been a phenomenal venue for marketers to exchange ideas and best practices in various settings. Now we have expanded the experience with the half-day Marketer's Summit and a keynote presentation from one of the foremost experts in the marketing field."

Registration is now open for Calix ConneXions 2019, the industry's premier Innovation and User Conference, taking place October 26-29, 2019 at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Register today!

