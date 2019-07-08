Quantcast

MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 08, 2019, 10:35:00 AM EDT


NEW YORK, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, will issue a press release announcing its 2019 second quarter results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 before the financial markets open.  Richard M. McVey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer and Antonio L. DeLise, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

To access the conference call, please dial 855-425-4206 (U.S.) or 484-756-4249 (international). The Company will also host a live audio Webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.marketaxess.com. A replay of the call will be made available by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (international) and using the conference ID: 9192897 for one week after the announcement. The Webcast will also be archived on http://investor.marketaxess.com for 90 days following the announcement.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets.  More than 1,500 firms - comprising the world's leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers - traded a record $1.7 trillion of U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high yield bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds and other fixed income securities through MarketAxess' patented trading technology in 2018.   MarketAxess' award-winning Open Trading marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for the broad range of credit market participants.  Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess enables automated trading solutions and, through its Trax® division, provides a range of pre- and post-trade services and products. 

MarketAxess is headquartered in New York and has offices in London, Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, São Paulo, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Cresci

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

+1-212-813-6027

Media Relations Contact:

Mary Sedarat

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

+1-212-813-6226

William McBride

RF | Binder

+1-917-239-6726

Source: MarketAxess Holdings, Inc.

