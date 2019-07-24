MarketAxess Reports Second Quarter 2019 Record Revenues of $125.5 Million, Operating Income of $60.9 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.27





Second Quarter Financial Highlights*



Record revenues of $125.5 million, up 17.3%

Operating income of $60.9 million, up 17.0%

Diluted EPS of $1.27, up 18.7% from $1.07

Record trading volume of $527.0 billion, up 25.3%

Record trading volume in U.S. high-yield, Eurobonds and emerging market bonds

Open TradingTM volume of $130.7 billion, up 46.0%

*All comparisons versus second quarter 2018.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Trading volumes remained strong across all product categories and regions as dealer and investor adoption of electronic trading continues to accelerate," said Rick McVey, Chairman and CEO of MarketAxess. "We set new quarterly records for trading volumes in U.S. High Yield, Emerging Markets and Eurobonds, three product areas that are benefiting from growth in Open Trading. We are especially encouraged by the strong demand we are seeing for new trading automation tools in credit markets by both our dealer and investor clients."

Second Quarter Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 increased 17.3% to $125.5 million, compared to $107.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. Operating income was $60.9 million, compared to $52.0 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 17.0%. Operating margin was 48.5%, compared to 48.6% for the second quarter of 2018. Net income totaled $48.1 million, or $1.27 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $40.5 million, or $1.07 per share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Commission revenue for the second quarter of 2019 increased 18.7% to $114.1 million, compared to $96.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. Variable transaction fees increased 26.7% to $90.8 million on total trading volume of $527.0 billion for the second quarter of 2019, compared to variable transaction fees of $71.7 million on total trading volume of $420.8 billion for the second quarter of 2018. U.S. high-grade trading volume as a percentage of FINRA's high-grade TRACE trading volume increased to an estimated 18.7% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to an estimated 17.4% for the second quarter of 2018.

All other revenue, which consists of information services, post-trade services and other revenue, increased to $11.4 million, compared to $10.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in all other revenue was principally due to higher revenue from data sales and post-trade services, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of the stronger U.S. dollar of $0.4 million.

Total expenses for the second quarter of 2019 increased 17.6% to $64.6 million, compared to $54.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in total expenses was largely due to higher employee compensation and benefit costs, mainly due to an increase in headcount, of $6.4 million, general and administrative costs of $1.1 million, professional and consulting fees of $0.9 million and technology and communications expense of $0.7 million.

Other income increased to $2.0 million, compared to $1.2 million for the second quarter 2018. The increase in other income is principally due to a $0.7 million increase in investment income as a result of higher investment balances and interest rates.

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 23.5%, compared to 23.9% for the second quarter of 2018.

Employee headcount was 480 as of June 30, 2019 compared to 431 as of June 30, 2018.

Dividend

The Company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.51 per share of common stock outstanding, to be paid on August 21, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2019.

Share Repurchases

A total of 12,850 shares were repurchased in the second quarter of 2019 at a cost of $3.5 million.

Balance Sheet Data

As of June 30, 2019, total assets were $812.0 million and included $518.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Total stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2019 was $661.9 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

To supplement the Company's unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and free cash flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, are important in understanding the Company's operating results. See the attached schedule for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and GAAP cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. More than 1,500 firms - comprising the world's leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers - traded a record $1.7 trillion of U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high yield bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds and other fixed income securities through MarketAxess' patented trading technology in 2018. MarketAxess' award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for the broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess enables automated trading solutions and, through its Trax® division, provides a range of pre- and post-trade services and products.

MarketAxess is headquartered in New York and has offices in London, Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, São Paulo, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about the outlook and prospects for Company and industry growth, as well as statements about the Company's future financial and operating performance. These and other statements that relate to future results and events are based on MarketAxess' current expectations. The Company's actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including: global economic, political and market factors; the volatility of financial services markets generally; the level of trading volume transacted on the MarketAxess platform; the absolute level and direction of interest rates and the corresponding volatility in the corporate fixed-income market; the level and intensity of competition in the fixed-income electronic trading industry and the pricing pressures that may result; the variability of our growth rate; the rapidly evolving nature of the electronic financial services industry; our ability to introduce new fee plans and our clients' response; our exposure to risks resulting from non-performance by counterparties to transactions executed between our clients in which we act as an intermediary in matched principal trades; our dependence on our broker-dealer clients; the loss of any of our significant institutional investor clients; our ability to develop new products and offerings and the market's acceptance of those products; the effect of rapid market or technological changes on us and the users of our technology; our ability to successfully maintain the integrity of our trading platform and our response to system failures, capacity constraints and business interruptions; our vulnerability to cyber security risks; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or technology and defend against intellectual property infringement or other claims; our ability to enter into strategic alliances and to acquire other businesses and successfully integrate them with our business; our ability to comply with new and existing laws, rules and regulations both domestically and internationally; our ability to maintain effective compliance and risk management methods; the strain of growth initiatives on management and other resources; our future capital needs and our ability to obtain capital when needed; limitations on our operating flexibility contained in our credit agreement; and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about these and other factors affecting MarketAxess' business and prospects is contained in MarketAxess' periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.marketaxess.com.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Revenues Commissions $ 114,124 $ 96,113 $ 226,884 $ 198,885 Information services 7,156 6,930 14,522 13,996 Post-trade services 3,956 3,620 8,056 8,196 Other 254 301 519 601 Total revenues 125,490 106,964 249,981 221,678 Expenses Employee compensation and benefits 32,623 26,199 65,281 55,033 Depreciation and amortization 6,345 5,790 12,427 11,059 Technology and communications 6,474 5,793 12,256 11,572 Professional and consulting fees 6,296 5,426 12,127 10,483 Occupancy 2,798 3,467 5,747 6,804 Marketing and advertising 3,667 3,535 5,966 5,600 Clearing costs 2,610 2,012 5,187 3,737 General and administrative 3,800 2,708 6,924 5,183 Total expenses 64,613 54,930 125,915 109,471 Operating income 60,877 52,034 124,066 112,207 Other income (expense) Investment income 2,096 1,383 4,085 2,551 Other, net (64 ) (207 ) (22 ) (535 ) Total other income 2,032 1,176 4,063 2,016 Income before income taxes 62,909 53,210 128,129 114,223 Provision for income taxes 14,804 12,723 27,502 25,796 Net income $ 48,105 $ 40,487 $ 100,627 $ 88,427 Per Share Data: Net income per common share Basic $ 1.30 $ 1.10 $ 2.72 $ 2.39 Diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.07 $ 2.66 $ 2.33 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.42 $ 1.02 $ 0.84 Weighted-average common shares: Basic 37,049 36,950 37,046 36,952 Diluted 37,910 37,862 37,871 37,874

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Commission Revenue Details Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total Commissions Revenue (In thousands) (unaudited) Transaction Fees U.S. high-grade $ 42,914 $ 36,401 $ 85,415 $ 75,168 Other credit 1 47,233 34,765 93,267 75,192 Liquid products 2 615 488 1,172 1,071 Total transaction fees 90,762 71,654 179,854 151,431 Distribution Fees U.S. high-grade 17,483 18,261 35,461 35,488 Other credit1 5,774 6,042 11,332 11,582 Liquid products2 105 156 237 384 Total distribution fees 23,362 24,459 47,030 47,454 Total commissions $ 114,124 $ 96,113 $ 226,884 $ 198,885 Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million (unaudited) U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate $ 168 $ 162 $ 163 $ 160 U.S. high-grade - floating-rate 65 96 71 95 Total U.S. high-grade 162 158 157 156 Other credit 190 196 193 199 Liquid products 47 39 43 40 Total 172 170 171 171 1 Other credit includes high-yield, emerging markets, Eurobonds and municipal bonds. 2 Liquid products includes U.S. agencies and European government bonds.





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data As of June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In thousands) (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 286,179 $ 246,322 Investments, at fair value 231,895 240,105 Accounts receivable, net 66,332 57,535 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 62,483 62,675 Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized

software, net 64,206 63,010 Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,722 — Prepaid expenses and other assets 22,597 22,468 Deferred tax assets, net 1,595 3,424 Total assets $ 812,009 $ 695,539 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Accrued employee compensation $ 26,669 $ 39,053 Income and other tax liabilities 12,860 16,432 Deferred revenue 3,810 2,810 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,050 29,366 Operating lease liabilities 89,712 — Total liabilities 150,101 87,661 Stockholders' equity Common stock 122 122 Additional paid-in capital 341,446 341,860 Treasury stock (193,632 ) (184,962 ) Retained earnings 525,430 463,252 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,458 ) (12,394 ) Total stockholders' equity 661,908 607,878 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 812,009 $ 695,539





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (In thousands) (unaudited) Net income $ 48,105 $ 40,487 $ 100,627 $ 88,427 Add back: Interest expense — — — — Provision for income taxes 14,804 12,723 27,502 25,796 Depreciation and amortization 6,345 5,790 12,427 11,059 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization $ 69,254 $ 59,000 $ 140,556 $ 125,282 Free Cash Flow (In thousands) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities $ 69,733 $ 54,379 $ 109,102 $ 85,818 Exclude: Net change in trading investments (2,839 ) 6,342 (8,854 ) 3,288 Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and

leasehold improvements (5,465 ) (13,757 ) (6,114 ) (16,035 ) Less: Capitalization of software development costs (4,126 ) (2,946 ) (7,310 ) (6,536 ) Free cash flow $ 57,303 $ 44,018 $ 86,824 $ 66,535

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Volume Statistics* Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total Trading Volume (In millions) (unaudited) U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate $ 249,025 $ 215,308 $ 508,858 $ 451,831 U.S. high-grade - floating-rate 16,335 15,211 33,912 29,673 Total U.S. high-grade 265,360 230,519 542,770 481,504 Other credit 248,503 177,681 482,994 377,624 Liquid products 13,174 12,550 27,450 26,629 Total $ 527,037 $ 420,750 $ 1,053,214 $ 885,757 Average Daily Volume (In millions) (unaudited) U.S. high-grade $ 4,212 $ 3,602 $ 4,377 $ 3,852 Other credit 3,979 2,796 3,895 3,021 Liquid products 209 197 221 213 Total $ 8,400 $ 6,595 $ 8,493 $ 7,086 Number of U.S. Trading Days 1 63 64 124 125 Number of U.K. Trading Days 2 61 62 124 125 1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar. 2 The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule. *Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties.





