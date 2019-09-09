MariMed to Exhibit Florance™ at Natural Products Expo East on September 11-14, 2019





NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (OTCQX:MRMD), a premier cannabis and hemp multi-state operator focused on health and wellness, announced today its MariMed Hemp division will exhibit its Florance™ brand of CBD products at Natural Products Expo East being held at the Baltimore Convention Center on September 11-14, 2019.



The expo will bring together more than 27,000 attendees including brands, buyers, investors, entrepreneurs and industry experts in the health, wellness and eco-conscious community.

The Florance brand is sold in the U.S. and EU through online distributors, wholesalers, pharmacies and physicians. MariMed invites attendees to stop by the company's booth #4902 where it will exhibit its full line of Florance Hemp CBD products in several categories, including health, beauty, pain and sports.

Dr. Jokubas Zirbucus, MariMed's chief innovation officer and one of the founders of the Florance brand, has organized an experienced medical team to develop new formulations that produce consistent and satisfying results for consumers and patients.

Following its investment in GenCanna Global, the Kentucky-based leader in production of GMP quality CBD derived from hemp, MariMed formed MariMed Hemp to build and distribute a portfolio of innovative CBD brands and pursue business opportunities in the emerging hemp and CBD industry.

About MariMed Inc.

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The company develops, owns and manages seed to sale state licensed cannabis facilities which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis infused products and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the company and its managed business units.

The company is at the forefront of science and innovation through research developed by its lab technicians and medical advisors resulting in industry leading products and brands, including "Kalm Fusion" and "Betty's Eddies." These precision dosed products are focused on specific medical symptoms which are licensed and distributed across the country.

In 2019, with the enactment of the 2018 US Farm Bill, MariMed formed MariMed Hemp, a wholly owned subsidiary, to leverage its seed to sale cannabis platform and experience into the emerging hemp-based CBD industry. The company acquired a significant stake in Kentucky-based GenCanna Global, a national and international leading cultivator, producer, and distributer of hemp and GMP quality CBD oils and isolates. With this strategic relationship, MariMed Hemp has developed and is marketing a portfolio of CBD brands and products to multiple retailers and direct to consumers both domestically and internationally. MariMed Hemp recently launched its Hemp Engine™ store-within-a-store distribution platform for retailers. It is also actively pursuing other hemp industry business opportunities with genetics, farming, biomass, and new and innovative technologies.

For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

