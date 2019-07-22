MariMed Expands Executive Team with CIO Addition





Jonathan Rider, veteran of Monster.com, is Chief Information Officer

Advances corporate emphasis on systems IT, data management and CRM

NORWOOD, MA, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (OTCQB:MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness, announced the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Rider to the newly created position of Chief Information Officer, effective immediately.

MariMed has added Jonathan Rider, as its new CIO.





Mr. Rider brings over 25 years of technology experience to MariMed and has held multiple senior leadership positions across various industries, with a consistent focus on supporting global business operations. At Monster.com he led its data warehouse and business systems teams handling 10 million transactions daily with over 50 million users and data spanning 20 countries. He was CIO of Gilbane building company, where he designed and built a cloud-based construction and facility management application reducing construction costs and build times for 600 internal users and thousands of contractors. As SVP at Arcadia Solutions Mr. Rider managed the development and deployment of healthcare transformation software (SAS) for clients throughout the US and holds a patent for Electronic Health Record Data Mining. As Chief Operating Officer at video software provider SeaChange International, he was instrumental in turning a $40M annual loss into a $14M profit in one year.

Mr. Rider also brings experience in advanced manufacturing process methodologies and will implement data collection plans using techniques in sampling, data capture, processing tools, system security and regulatory compliance. He will also be responsible for the daily IT operations, infrastructure and global business systems throughout the company. Mr. Rider, a decorated U.S. Army instructor pilot, holds an MBA and is a Certified Six Sigma Black Belt.

Robert Fireman, MariMed's CEO, commented "We are fortunate to welcome Jonathan to our executive team as we continue dynamic growth both vertically and geographically in both the cannabis and hemp-based CBD sectors in our role as a leading multi-state operator in this industry. His knowledge and experience developing the infrastructure of both public and private companies will be instrumental to MariMed as it integrates all its business units within a fully integrated IT infrastructure. His experience in the healthcare space provides us with knowledge of electronic health records and analysis of location based medical trends that will provide MariMed with a solid data platform for advanced analytics, data standardization and state and federal compliance. Jonathan will also be involved in MariMed's CRM database platform for the marketing and education of millions of cannabinoid users."

About MariMed Inc.

MariMed, Inc. is dedicated to improving health and wellness with the highest quality hemp and cannabis products. The company offers a full range of cannabis products, operates state of the art cannabis dispensaries in six states, and has a separate division, MariMed Hemp, focused on the development of industrial hemp-derived CBD products. MariMed owns a significant stake in Kentucky-based GenCanna, a recognized genetic innovator in industrial hemp, and recently acquired MediTaurus, a purveyor of high-quality CBD wellness products in the US and Europe under the Florance™ brand. Across its branded products, MariMed is in the forefront of precision dosed products for the treatment of specific medical symptoms. MariMed currently distributes its branded hemp and CBD products in select states and is expanding licensing and distribution to numerous additional markets encompassing thousands of dispensaries, pharmacies and wholesalers.

For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Search MariMed and post on social media with the hash tag #MedicatedByMarimed:

Twitter: @IncMarimed Facebook: @MariMedInc Instagram: MariMedInc YouTube: MariMedInc

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to MariMed Inc. that is based on the beliefs of MariMed Inc.'s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company's services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement and changes in the economic environment. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "hoped," "anticipated," "believed," "planned, "estimated," "preparing," "potential," "expected," "looks" or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. None of the content of any of the websites referred to herein (even if a link is provided for your convenience) is incorporated into this release and the Company assumes no responsibility for any of such content.

Media: Gregory Pettit

gregory@gregorypettit.net

(917) 450-6267

Investors: Jon Levine, CFO, MariMed

info@MariMedAdvisors.com

781-559-8713

####

Attachment

Source: MariMed Inc