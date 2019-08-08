MariMed Engages CMA to Lead New Investor Relations Campaign





NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (OTCQX:MRMD), a premier cannabis and hemp multi-state operator focused on health and wellness, has engaged CMA, a leading capital markets advisory firm, to lead a new strategic investor relations program.



MariMed has rapidly emerged as a premier seed-to-sale cannabis and hemp multi-state operator, providing highest quality products for enhanced customer and patient wellness, state-of-the-art facilities, and recognized brands. The company also owns a significant percentage of GenCanna Global USA, Inc., the Kentucky-based, national leader in cultivation and production of seed-to-sale cGMP quality CBD derived from hemp.

The company's growth has been primarily driven by the financial success of the cannabis licensed companies in multiple states which MariMed develops and manages for third party clients. The company is in the process of consolidating ownership of these client businesses bringing them under the MariMed corporate umbrella. The consolidation is expected to dramatically increase MariMed's revenue, profitability and industry reach.

"We believe MariMed has arrived at an inflection point in its growth and development where our shareholders would benefit from an experienced team of capital market professionals to generate greater awareness of MariMed in the public markets," said the company's co-founder and CEO, Robert Fireman. "CMA helps emerging growth companies like ours to enhance shareholder value by establishing high-quality, long-term relationships with key members of the investment community."

CMA will work closely with MariMed management to develop and execute a comprehensive capital markets strategy. The company will gain access to CMA's proprietary network of high-net worth investors, equity analysts, institutional investors, investment bankers, media and other valuable market resources. Activities will include strategic advisory, investor and media communications, and introductions to key market players. CMA will also schedule meetings and investor conferences for management over the next several months.

"MariMed's approach to the market is being led by a highly capable and visionary management team," noted CMA managing partner and lead capital market strategist, Ronald Both. "The company's exceptional growth and innovation in this exciting industry has created an opportune time to introduce the company to the broader financial community. There is a growing number of institutional investors and analysts for special situations like MariMed and who recognize its unique value proposition."

About CMA

CMA is a premier international capital markets advisory firm with broad sector expertise. The firm's highly experienced team of advisors connects the senior management of public and private companies to qualified capital market players in the U.S., Canada and around the world. CMA's high-touch approach provides companies exclusive access to a proprietary network of high-net worth investors, equity analysts, money managers, institutional investors, investment bankers, media and other valuable market resources. Working in partnership, CMA also proactively connects these capital market players to new emerging growth opportunities. To learn more, go to www.capitalmarketaccess.com.

About MariMed Inc.

MariMed, Inc. is dedicated to improving health and wellness with the highest quality hemp and cannabis products. The company offers a full range of cannabis products and operates state-of-the-art cannabis dispensaries in six states. The MariMed Hemp division is focused on the development of industrial hemp-derived CBD products.

MariMed owns a significant stake in Kentucky-based GenCanna, a recognized genetic innovator in industrial hemp. MariMed recently acquired MediTaurus, a purveyor of high-quality CBD wellness products in the U.S. and Europe under the Florance™ brand.

Across its branded products, MariMed remains at the forefront of precision dosed products for the treatment of specific medical symptoms. It currently distributes its branded hemp and CBD products in select states and is expanding licensing and distribution to additional markets that includes thousands of dispensaries, pharmacies and wholesalers.

For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to MariMed Inc. that is based on the beliefs of MariMed Inc.'s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company's services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement and changes in the economic environment. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "hoped," "anticipated," "believed," "planned, "estimated," "preparing," "potential," "expected," "looks" or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. None of the content of any of the websites referred to herein (even if a link is provided for your convenience) is incorporated into this release and the Company assumes no responsibility for any of such content.

