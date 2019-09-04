Marijuana Company of America Officially Launches VivaBuds in San Fernando Valley



The premium cannabis delivery service expands operations within California, the world's largest legal cannabis market

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTCQB: MCOA) (OTCQB:MCOAD), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, announced the official launch of its premium cannabis delivery service, VivaBuds, in the San Fernando Valley, California.



In April, the Company announced it had acquired a 20% ownership interest in Natural Plant Extract of California ("NPE") to establish a joint venture to create VivaBuds, a California marijuana delivery company that offers customers a dynamic opportunity to purchase low-cost premium cannabis products directly from farmers using a "Tell a Friend" approach. For more information, please visit the VivaBuds website at www.VivaBuds.com. The VivaBuds mobile application is currently live on Google Play and available for download on all Android devices.

"We are extremely pleased to have officially launched our delivery service throughout the San Fernando Valley, where demand for cannabis continues to increase unabatedly," said CEO of MCOA Mr. Donald Steinberg. "We believe that by providing delivery and our high-quality premium products to our consumers, we will increase revenues, expand margins, and improve our overall brand recognition. I am confident that this new endeavor dovetails perfectly with our commitment to become a global leader in the legal production, processing, and distribution of cannabis products. Going forward, management will continue to leverage strategic operations and decisions that enhance value for all our shareholders."

According to an August 15, 2019 Los Angeles Times article, California is on pace to secure $3.1 billion in licensed cannabis sales in 2019, representing the largest legal marijuana market in the world. Legal sales have increased from approximately $2.5 billion in 2018, the first year of licensed cannabis sales in California, according to the analysis by sales-tracking firms Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation that participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART™" that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreational use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

Legal Status of Cannabis

While legalized in California for recreational and medicinal use, cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) and illegal under the federal law.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

