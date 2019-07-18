Marijuana Company of America Launches New CBD-Infused Cosmetic Product hempSMART™ Body Cream



Company is expanding its product line in response to higher global market demand

ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC.("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTCQB:MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, today announced that the Company's hempSMART™ brand has launched its new product called hempSMART Body Cream™.



Each bottle of hempSMART Body Cream is formulated with 300mg of organically grown, full spectrum, non-psychoactive cannabinoid (CBD), derived from industrial hemp. This revolutionary nourishing topical formula combines premium CBD oil with a unique blend of synergistic Ayurvedic herbs and botanicals.

"The new hempSMART Body Cream is a major advancement in the wellness arena," said Paula Vetter, holistic nurse practitioner, certified herbalist, and Chair of the hempSMART Medical Advisory Board. "The cream is completely free of toxins that are commonly found in many skin care products and absorbed through the skin and into the blood stream. Instead, hempSMART's Body Cream is a topical wellness solution that sets a new standard in the industry by improving the overall health of skin with each use."

hempSMART Body Cream takes a quantum leap beyond hydration to replenish, restore and rejuvenate skin cells for improved elasticity, supple texture and healthy radiance. This innovative formula is rich in omega 3, 6, 7 and 9, along with naturally occurring plant ceramides to build a strong and vibrant cellular matrix deep within skin layers. Premium botanicals include organic aloe, sacha inchi oil, argan kernel oil, macadamia nut oil, rose hip seed oil, frankincense, tulsi, pomegranate seed oil, ashwagandha, turmeric oil, coconut oil and sea buckthorn oil.

"Our Company continues to dedicate itself to providing our customers with all-natural products infused with the highest quality CBD oil found on the market," said MCOA's CEO, Don Steinberg. "We are excited by this launch and anticipate great customer feedback."

The hempSMART product line distinguishes itself from competitors through its premier quality extracts from industrial hemp plants grown specifically to provide the highest concentration of CBD. The exclusive hempSMART line currently includes six popular products: hempSMART Brain™, hempSMART Drops™, hempSMART Face™, hempSMART Pain™, hempSMART Pain Cream™, and hempSMART Pet Drops™. These products have all been carefully formulated to provide the desired "Entourage Effect," which is the most natural interaction the human body can have with CBD.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation that participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART™", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreational use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.



Legal Status of Cannabis

While legalized in California for recreational and medicinal use, cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) and illegal under the federal law.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Contact:

ir@marijuanacompanyofamerica.com

888-777-4362

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

For more information, please visit the Company's websites at:

MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

hempSMART.com

NetworkNewsWire/MCOA

Source: Marijuana Company of America