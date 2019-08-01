Marathon Patent Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results



2019 Sequential Quarterly Revenues Increase 54%

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), today reported its operating results for its second quarter for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as published in its Form 10-Q filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

Second quarter 2019 revenues increased 54% to $355,765 compared to first quarter 2019 revenues of $230,694.

Operating loss for the second quarter 2019 improved to 740,597 (inclusive of non-cash expenses) compared to an operating loss of $984,909 (inclusive of non-cash expenses) in the first quarter 2019.

GAAP net loss improved 44% to $(0.09) per basic and diluted share for the first quarter 2019 compared to $(0.16) for the first quarter 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter 2019 was $657,972 compared to $811,136 during the first quarter 2019.

The Company had approximately $1.7 million of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2019.

Operating Results for the For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Revenues of $355,765 and $586,459 during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $688,502 and $928,469 during the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Operating loss from continuing operations of $740,597 and $1.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and operating loss of $4.3 million and $6.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.



Net loss of $565,880 and $1.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and net loss of $4.7 million and $7.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Merrick Okamoto, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We're pleased to show continued financial improvement year to date, including a 54% increase in sequential 2019 quarterly revenues. As expected, recent improvements in the price of Bitcoin are clearly beneficial to our ongoing mining operations. Should prices continue to sustain at current levels, we believe it sets the stage to benefit our financial performance going forward."

Okamoto added, "We are particularly pleased to have just recently welcomed Jesse Lund, former Head of Blockchain for IBM to our team. Jesse previously lead IBM's blockchain market development, digital currency strategy, solutions engineering and client engagement for banking and financial services. I look forward to working with him as we seek potential acquisition opportunities along with helping to monetize our patents, both which have the potential to create meaningful value for our shareholders."

MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,688,426 $ 2,551,171 Digital currencies 4,540 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 242,012 464,006 Total current assets 1,934,978 3,015,177 Other assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and impairment charges of $4,613,653 and $4,338,931 for June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 759,853 1,034,575 Right-of-use assets 338,740 - Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $100,833 and $65,245 for June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,109,167 1,144,755 Total other assets 2,207,760 2,179,330 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,142,738 $ 5,194,507 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,065,452 $ 1,235,444 Current portion of lease liability 83,179 - Warrant liability 115,387 39,083 Convertible notes payable 999,106 999,106 Total current liabilities 2,263,124 2,273,633 Long-term liabilities Lease liability 157,007 - Total long-term liabilities 157,007 - Total liabilities 2,420,131 2,273,633 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 6,385,405 and 6,379,992 issued and outstanding at June 30 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 639 638 Additional paid-in capital 105,873,870 105,461,396 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (450,719 ) (450,719 ) Accumulated deficit (103,701,183 ) (102,090,441 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,722,607 2,920,874 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,142,738 $ 5,194,507

MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Cryptocurrency mining revenue $ 355,765 $ 661,917 $ 586,459 $ 861,499 Other revenue - 26,585 - 66,970 Total revenues 355,765 688,502 586,459 928,469 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue 498,588 931,630 1,007,228 1,199,339 Compensation and related taxes 328,604 252,853 815,291 665,971 Consulting fees 30,000 187,583 50,000 225,786 Professional fees 110,341 226,514 195,374 1,030,800 General and administrative 128,829 558,894 244,072 1,122,610 Break-up fee - issuance of shares to GBV - 2,850,000 - 2,850,000 Total operating expenses 1,096,362 5,007,474 2,311,965 7,094,506 Operating loss (740,597 ) (4,318,972 ) (1,725,506 ) (6,166,037 ) Other income (expenses) Other income (expenses) 190,332 (18,909 ) 180,895 (16,455 ) Foreign exchange loss - (7,760 ) (11,873 ) (23,093 ) Realized income (loss) on sale of digital currencies 25,052 (71,226 ) 24,444 (82,293 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (38,570 ) 94,629 (76,304 ) 1,547,886 Amortization of debt discount - (345,256 ) - (2,290,028 ) Interest income 10,358 - 22,374 - Interest expense (12,455 ) (9,151 ) (24,772 ) (49,445 ) Total other income (expenses) 174,717 (357,673 ) 114,764 (913,428 ) Net loss $ (565,880 ) $ (4,676,645 ) $ (1,610,742 ) $ (7,079,465 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted: $ (0.09 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (1.61 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted: 6,350,080 5,009,297 6,344,281 4,410,816 Net loss $ (565,880 ) $ (4,676,645 ) $ (1,610,742 ) $ (7,079,465 ) Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gain on foreign currency translation - - - 15 Comprehensive loss attributable to Marathon Patent Group, Inc. $ (565,880 ) $ (4,676,645 ) $ (1,610,742 ) $ (7,079,450 )

MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (1,610,742 ) $ (7,079,465 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 274,722 806,598 Amortization of patents and website 35,588 29,914 Realized (gain) loss on sale of digital currencies (24,444 ) 82,293 Change in fair value of warrant liability 76,304 (1,547,886 ) Stock based compensation 412,475 457,382 Amortization of debt discount - 2,290,028 Amortization of right-of-use assets 44,259 - Bad debt allowance - 6,826 Break-up fee - issuance of shares to GBV - 2,850,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Digital currencies (586,459 ) (861,499 ) Lease liability (43,672 ) - Litigation liability - (2,150,000 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 122,853 (481,997 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (169,992 ) (7,345 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,469,108 ) (5,605,151 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Sale of digital currencies 606,363 393,931 Acquisition of patents - (250,000 ) Purchase of property and equipment - (5,254,713 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 606,363 (5,110,782 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes - 15 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (862,745 ) (10,715,918 ) Cash and cash equivalents — beginning of period 2,551,171 14,948,529 Cash and cash equivalents — end of period $ 1,688,426 $ 4,232,611 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Par value adjustment due to reverse split $ 1 $ - Conversion of Series E Preferred Stock to common stock $ - $ 89 Common stock issued for acquisition of patents $ - $ 960,000 Common stock issued for note conversion $ - $ 3,055,588 Restricted stock issuance $ - $ 11 Warrants exercised into common shares $ - $ 55,791





