Marathon Group's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, MarathonRx, Receives 1st CBD Product Shipment for Online Store; Launches MarathonRX Shop Online Ordering





Waterbury, CT, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Marathon Group Corp (OTCPK:PDPR) announces the receipt of the first CBD Product Shipment for its subsidiary MarathonRX Shop Online Ordering. It's one of the many scheduled orders to follow.



This shipment fulfills the initial order from our supply partner, Pure Health Product LLC (owned by Canbiola, Inc) ( CANB ).

The passage of the 2019 Farm Bill has opened the doors to the Hemp/CBD market. Research firms are forecasting amazing growth over the coming years. Brightfield Group's newly released report targets year-over-year CBD product sales growth in the United States of 706% in 2019. That's around $5 billion and sales of $23.7 billion by 2023!

The 3 MarathonRx initial products include 2 for humans and 1 for pets:

1,500mg Nano-Pure Ultra CBD Drops:

Made with pure hemp extract, Organic coconut oil and medium-chain-triglyceride (MCT)'s for maximum absorption and fast acting relief for a wide variety of health issues. MarathonRx nano cannabinoid delivery system delivers over 450% more CBD action per milligram than using hemp by itself. Why? This is due to the extremely small particle size in MarathonRx nano-drops and sprays combined with superior formulation of pure hemp extract and all-natural ingredients.

Muscle & Joint Salve:

This salve gets to the pain like no other product on the market! Packed with nourishing omega-3 enriched oil, non-alcoholic witch hazel for toning benefits, aloe for soothing, pure Cannabidiol extract (CBD) to restore and protect damaged areas and L-Carnitine, which is a naturally occurring amino acid that significantly increases the hydration level when applied topically. Lightly preserved with leuconostoc - which is commonly called Leucidal or radish root ferment, this preservative is EcoCert approved for certified organic formulas.

Tasty Drops 4 Pets:

This is a special blend of hemp oil for dogs. This hemp oil food supplement was established to support and promote overall wellness of your pet. Each bottle of our hemp for dogs contains a 250mg high-concentrate hemp oil. The drops are easily and accurately dispensed using the squeezable dropper top.

As a special introductory offer, using the code ‘LAUNCH', customers will receive a 15% discount on their first order:

You can stay up to date with our progress by visiting our website http://www.marathonrx.com and subscribing to our newsletter.

About MarathonRx, Inc.

MarathonRx is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marathon Group Corp. ( PDPR ), formed to explore the various opportunities that are available in the booming legal cannabis industry. As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve for cannabis products and services, MarathonRx will leverage its parent company's proven expertise in point-of-sale solutions, digital marketing, e-commerce, advertising and lead generation.

About Marathon Group Corp

Marathon Group Corp. ( PDPR ) is a Connecticut-based software company engaged in web property development, focused on solving problems faced by small and medium size businesses.

Safe Harbor Statement

The matters discussed, particularly information regarding future revenue, earnings, business plans and goals, consist of forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and the Company's future performance are both subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties, and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained herein is subject to the risk factors and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which risk factors and uncertainties are incorporated by reference as though fully set forth herein.

Contact: MacDonald Tudemejasmactt@gmail.com

Source: Marathon Group Corp.