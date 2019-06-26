ManTech Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 31, 2019





HERNDON, Va., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq:MANT) will issue its second quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings press release after close of market Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Management will discuss financial results in a conference call beginning at 5 p.m. EDT.



Analysts may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 638-9567 (domestic) or (253) 237-1032 (international) and entering pass code 2892048. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the ManTech website (http://investor.mantech.com). A replay of the conference call will be available on the ManTech website approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

ManTech International Corporation

Judy Bjornaas Stephen Vather Executive Vice President and CFO Vice President, M&A and Investor Relations (703) 218-8269 (703) 218-6093 Investor.Relations@ManTech.com Stephen.Vather@ManTech.com

