ManTech Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 31, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  June 26, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


HERNDON, Va., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq:MANT) will issue its second quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings press release after close of market Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Management will discuss financial results in a conference call beginning at 5 p.m. EDT.

Analysts may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 638-9567 (domestic) or (253) 237-1032 (international) and entering pass code 2892048. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the ManTech website (http://investor.mantech.com). A replay of the conference call will be available on the ManTech website approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

ManTech-F

ManTech International Corporation

Judy Bjornaas Stephen Vather
Executive Vice President and CFO Vice President, M&A and Investor Relations
(703) 218-8269 (703) 218-6093
Investor.Relations@ManTech.com Stephen.Vather@ManTech.com

Source: ManTech International Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: MANT




