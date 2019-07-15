ManTech Appoints Julie Anna Barker as Vice President of HR for Mission Cyber & Intelligence Solutions Group



HERNDON, Va., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq:MANT) today announced that it has named Julie Anna Barker as Vice President of Human Resources for the company's Mission Cyber & Intelligence Solutions (MCIS) Group.



Effective today, Barker will lead human resources planning and execution of strategic initiatives that build on ManTech's success in providing the finest technical talent to serve the nation's Intelligence Community. She joins ManTech after more than 14 years with Northrop Grumman, where she most recently served as Director, Human Resources, Global Services Division.

"Julie Anna's experience in developing innovative programs that advance the capabilities and careers of top-flight technology personnel make her an excellent match for our objective of being the employer-of-choice in government services contracting," said Rick Wagner, President of ManTech's MCIS Group. "Like ManTech, she understands that great people are the key to serving our customers' missions and solving their most difficult technology challenges."

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.



Source: ManTech International Corporation