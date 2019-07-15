MannKind Partners with GoodRx to Help Raise Awareness on Reducing Out of Pocket Insulin Cost for Patients





More than 65,000 patients pay over $200 per month for their mealtime insulin

Commercially insured patients can pay as little as $15 per month for inhaled insulin

Underinsured and uninsured patients can pay as little as $5 a day with MannKind direct purchase program

﻿﻿WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation(Nasdaq:MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension, today announced that it has partnered with GoodRx to help raise awareness on ways patients can save money on their mealtime insulin. This partnership will enable patients to find affordable treatment options and help raise awareness of Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder as an alternative to injectable mealtime insulin. Afrezza is a rapid-acting inhaled insulin indicated to improve glycemic control in adult patients with diabetes mellitus.

"Our partnership with GoodRx, whose mission is to help people find affordable and convenient healthcare, further enhances our efforts to help those whose lives depend on mealtime insulin. Coupled with our innovative direct purchase program and enhanced copay savings card programs, the GoodRx platform will allow us to potentially raise awareness about how patients can better manage the financial burden that comes with living with diabetes," said Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind. "We believe that Afrezza is an innovative therapeutic option and that price should not be a barrier to treatment."

"GoodRx is excited to partner with MannKind to help raise awareness on ways patients can save money on their mealtime insulin. We see partnerships with manufacturers as another way to continue to bring patients affordability options that can help them start and stay on therapy," said Jake Coniglio, Head of Manufacturer Solutions at GoodRx.

Using the GoodRx platform, MannKind promotes a copay and savings card program which enables patients with commercial insurance to fill their prescription at their local pharmacy for as low as $15. The card, along with complete program details, can be downloaded at www.afrezzasavingscard.com.

MannKind's direct purchase cash program helps those with diabetes obtain the company's inhaled insulin, Afrezza, for as little as $5 a day when people fill a 1-month supply. To participate in the direct purchase program, please register at www.insulinsavings.com to learn more information or gain access to attractive cash pricing for Afrezza.

About Afrezza®

Available by prescription, Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder is a rapid-acting inhaled insulin indicated to improve glycemic control in adult patients with diabetes mellitus. Afrezza consists of a dry powder formulation of human insulin delivered from a small and portable inhaler. Administered at the beginning of a meal, Afrezza dissolves rapidly upon inhalation to the lung and passes quickly into the bloodstream (in less than one minute). This rapid absorption allows Afrezza to begin reducing blood sugar levels within about 12 minutes of administration. Afrezza is available in 4-unit, 8-unit and 12-unit single-dose cartridges of insulin powder that can be used, as prescribed by a health care professional, in combination with other diabetes medications to achieve target blood sugar levels. For Afrezza doses exceeding 12 units, patients may use a combination of existing cartridge strengths. For more information on Afrezza, please visit www.afrezza.com.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA approved product and the only inhaled rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is America's leading source of prescription and healthcare savings. More than 10 million people a month trust our free app and website to deliver the best prices at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide. Our discounts save Americans up to 80% on virtually all FDA-approved drugs and can be used by those with and without health insurance. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped Americans save more than $10 billion on their prescription drug expenses.

