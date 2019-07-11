MannKind Expands Commercial Scale Manufacturing Capabilities for High-Potency Molecules





WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation(Nasdaq:MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension, announced that it has completed construction of a new high-potency manufacturing suite in its Danbury Connecticut facility. This expansion provides the Company with the capability to produce dry powder formulations of highly potent active ingredients, such as epinephrine, on a commercial scale, in alignment with MannKind's strategic partnerships. The new suite will house bulk powder formulation and fill/pack operations for high-potency powders and adds to MannKind's extensive commercial manufacturing capability, which includes inhalation devices, large-scale compounding, particle formation, tangential flow filtration, cryogranulation, and high capacity (300 kg/day) lyophilization.



"This expansion will allow us to utilize more fully the capacity of our world class, FDA-approved manufacturing facility for dry powder inhalation products. We are also pursuing opportunities to utilize our lyophilization capacity to fulfill the needs of our industry and drug development partners," stated Joe Kocinsky, Chief Technology Officer of MannKind.



About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA approved product and the only inhaled rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

