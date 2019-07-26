Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) announced today that its total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $1,779,000 compared to approximately $1,668,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $111,000, or 6.7%. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, approximately $1,487,000 of the Company's revenue represents interest income on the secured, commercial loans that the Company offers to small businesses compared to approximately $1,423,000 for the same period in 2018, and approximately $292,000 represents origination fees on such loans compared to approximately $244,000 for the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue represents an increase in lending operations.



Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $1,084,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.7 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $949,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 8.1 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This increase is primarily attributable to an increase in revenue, and a decrease in interest costs resulting from lower outstanding amounts under a revolving credit facility following the Company's public offering in July 2018.

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $3,567,000 compared to approximately $3,332,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $235,000, or 7.1%. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, approximately $2,990,000 of the Company's revenue represents interest income on the secured, commercial loans that the Company offers to small businesses compared to approximately $2,853,000 for the same period in 2018, and approximately $577,000 represents origination fees on such loans compared to approximately $480,000 for the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue represents an increase in lending operations.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $2,205,000, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.7 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $1,930,000, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 8.1 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This increase is primarily attributable to an increase in revenue, and a decrease in interest costs resulting from lower outstanding amounts under a revolving credit facility following the Company's public offering in July 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, total stockholders' equity was approximately $33,125,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, "The real estate market in the geographical areas in which we operate is slow and uncertain. In addition, we still face a high level of competition. Therefore, the interest rate we are able to charge has dropped by approximately 2%. These factors generate a challenging working environment for us, but we still managed to increase net earnings and maintain our default-free track record. In addition, we recently announced a geographical expansion to New Jersey, Connecticut and Florida. Rest assured that our high loan quality standards will not be compromised."

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non-banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money'' loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the web site: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of our representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when we discuss our belief that our high loan quality standards will not be compromised, we are using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to "lender liability" claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower's liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; and (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case stockholders may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Loans receivable $ 55,911,967 $ 54,836,127 Interest receivable on loans 672,900 596,777 Cash 127,169 203,682 Cash - restricted --- 151,375 Other assets 127,559 73,131 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 113,724 --- Deferred financing costs 32,339 42,040 Total assets $ 56,985,658 $ 55,903,132 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Line of credit $ 17,737,803 $ 16,622,147 Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $509,956 and $547,499, respectively) 5,490,044 5,452,501 Deferred origination fees 396,443 404,676 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 122,789 183,716 Operating lease liability 113,724 --- Dividends payable --- 1,158,717 Total liabilities 23,860,803 23,821,757 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued --- --- Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,881,191 and 9,874,191 issued, respectively; 9,657,977 and 9,655,977 outstanding, respectively 9,881 9,874 Additional paid-in capital 33,137,501 33,110,536 Treasury stock, at cost - 223,214 and 218,214 shares (619,688 ) (590,234 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 597,161 (448,801 ) Total stockholders' equity 33,124,855 32,081,375 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 56,985,658 $ 55,903,132





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months

Ended June 30, Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income from loans $ 1,487,117 $ 1,423,352 $ 2,990,202 $ 2,852,600 Origination fees 292,253 244,348 577,227 479,574 Total revenue 1,779,370 1,667,700 3,567,429 3,332,174 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of debt service costs 387,511 413,074 766,393 810,778 Referral fees 625 83 2,708 416 General and administrative expenses 309,619 305,155 598,356 590,674 Total operating costs and expenses 697,755 718,312 1,367,457 1,401,868 Income from operations 1,081,615 949,388 2,199,972 1,930,306 Other income 3,000 --- 6,000 --- Income before income tax expense 1,084,615 949,388 2,205,972 1,930,306 Income tax expense (572 ) --- (572 ) --- Net income $ 1,084,043 $ 949,388 $ 2,205,400 $ 1,930,306 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: --Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.23 $ 0.24 --Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.23 $ 0.24 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: --Basic 9,659,317 8,111,276 9,657,557 8,110,112 --Diluted 9,661,620 8,119,984 9,659,897 8,117,817





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(unaudited) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Common Stock Additional Paid

in Capital Treasury Stock Retained

Earnings Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, April 1, 2019 9,881,191 $9,881 $33,134,235 219,214 $(595,878 ) $672,556 $ 33,220,794 Purchase of treasury shares 4,000 (23,810 ) (23,810 ) Non cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Dividends paid (1,159,438 ) (1,159,438 ) Net income 1,084,043 1,084,043 Balance, June 30, 2019 9,881,191 $9,881 $33,137,501 223,214 $(619,688 ) $ 597,161 $ 33,124,855





FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018

Common Stock Additional Paid

in Capital Treasury Stock Retained

Earnings Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, April 1, 2018 8,319,036 $ 8,319 $ 23,170,777 210,102 $ (541,491 ) $593,252 $ 23,230,857 Exercise of warrants 8,881 9 48,726 48,735 Non cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Dividends paid (973,072 ) (973,072 ) Net income 949,388 949,388 Balance, June 30, 2018 8,327,917 $8,328 $23,222,769 210,102 $(541,491 ) $ 569,568 $ 23,259,174





FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Common Stock Additional Paid

in Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated

Deficit

(Retained

Earnings) Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2019 9,874,191 $9,874 $33,110,536 218,214 $(590,234 ) $(448,801 ) $ 32,081,375 Exercise of options 7,000 7 20,433 20,440 Purchase of treasury shares 5,000 (29,454 ) (29,454 ) Non cash compensation 6,532 6,532 Dividends paid (1,159,438 ) (1,159,438 ) Net income 2,205,400 2,205,400 Balance, June 30, 2019 9,881,191 $9,881 $33,137,501 223,214 $(619,688 ) $ 597,161 $ 33,124,855





FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018

Common Stock Additional Paid

in Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated

Deficit

(Retained

Earnings) Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2018 8,319,036 $8,319 $23,167,511 210,102 $(541,491 ) $(387,666 ) $ 22,246,673 Exercise of warrants 8,881 9 48,726 48,735 Non cash compensation 6,532 6,532 Dividends paid (973,072 ) (973,072 ) Net income 1,930,306 1,930,306 Balance, June 30, 2018 8,327,917 $8,328 $23,222,769 210,102 $(541,491 ) $ 569,568 $ 23,259,174





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited) Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,205,400 $ 1,930,306 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities - Amortization of deferred financing costs 47,244 51,451 Depreciation 815 2,274 Non cash compensation expense 6,532 6,532 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Interest receivable on loans (76,123 ) (35,760 ) Other assets (55,243 ) (76,097 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (60,927 ) 19,952 Deferred origination fees (8,233 ) 130,105 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,059,465 2,028,763 Cash flows from investing activities: Issuance of short term loans (24,697,965 ) (27,792,500 ) Collections received from loans 23,622,125 21,070,000 Net cash used in investing activities (1,075,840 ) (6,722,500 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit, net 1,115,656 3,085,406 Proceeds from short-term loans, net --- 3,430,000 Dividends paid (2,318,155 ) (1,865,055 ) Purchase of treasury shares (29,454 ) --- Capital raising costs --- (12,300 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 20,440 48,735 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,211,513 ) 4,686,786 Net decrease in cash and restricted cash (227,888 ) (6,951 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 355,057 136,441 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 127,169 $ 129,490 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Taxes paid during the period $ 572 $ --- Interest paid during the period $ 733,160 $ 733,215 Non-cash Investing Activities: Operating lease right-of-use asset $ 113,724 $ --- Operating lease liability $ 113,724 $ ---





Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO Vanessa Kao, CFO (516) 444-3400 SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Source: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.