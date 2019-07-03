Quantcast

Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 03, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


ATLANTA, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) today announced it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, after the stock market closes. The press release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Manhattan Associates' senior management at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, also on July 23, 2019. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at www.manh.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay can be accessed shortly after the call by dialing +1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1-404-537-3406 outside the U.S., and entering the conference identification number 2188038 or via the web at www.manh.com. The phone replay will be available for two weeks after the call, and the internet broadcast will be available until Manhattan Associates' third quarter 2019 earnings release.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. 

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Contact: Dennis Story Rick Fernandez
  Chief Financial Officer Press Contact
  Manhattan Associates Inc.  Manhattan Associates Inc.
  770-955-7070 678-597-6988
  dstory@manh.com   rfernandez@manh.com

Source: Manhattan Associates, Inc.

