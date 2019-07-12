Manhattan Associates and Newmine Partner to Advance Unified Commerce





ATLANTA, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. today announced its partnership with Newmine, a consulting and technology company focused on retail commerce optimization. The companies are working together to equip retailers with industry-leading omnichannel solutions that deliver a seamless, holistic shopping experience. Newmine joins the Manhattan Value Partner (MVP) program, which fosters collaborative partnerships with leading supply chain and logistics, inventory, and omnichannel commerce providers.



With the retail industry growing in complexity, Manhattan consistently delivers cutting-edge solutions to keep its clients ahead of the rapidly changing trends. Newmine's team of industry veterans will help support Manhattan customers as they implement Manhattan Active™ Omni, a suite of solutions that enables retailers to better command every aspect of omnichannel operations.

"Newmine's mission is to help retailers build a better bottom line," says founder and CEO Navjit Bhasin. "To thrive in our industry, retailers must embrace change while sustaining operational efficiencies and maintaining a healthy bottom line." At the core of Newmine's omnichannel operations and technology practice are tailored, client-side services inclusive of program management and oversight, project management, change management, alignment of omnichannel objectives and application configuration, and technical/integration support.

"Manhattan is pleased to partner with Newmine to help retailers navigate the operational demands of implementing a unified commerce strategy," said Eric Lamphier, senior director of Alliances for Manhattan Associates. "Our two companies have successfully engaged on multiple projects, and we look forward to many more."

Felton Lewis, head of Alliances for Newmine, commented, "Manhattan has invested heavily to develop solutions that help retailers realize their vision of unified commerce. It's clear to me why so many retail CIOs are deciding that Manhattan Active Omni is the best investment for their organization."

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

AboutNewmine

Newmine was established in 2011 as a highly focused retail commerce optimization firm. Comprised of former retail and supply chain executives with deep experience in retail strategy, operations, and technology, Newmine's vision is to ensure retailers thrive in a transforming world. In addition to their operations and technology consulting practice, Newmine seeks to disrupt the returns management market with AI-driven returns reduction solutions. Newmine's Chief Returns Officer® is an AI-powered platform that gives retailers a holistic view of integrated returns-related data from across the enterprise, prescribes corrective actions, and enables collaboration. Companies using Chief Returns Officer® reduce return rates and improve their EBITDA. Read industry thought leadership from Newmine on LinkedIn. For more information, visit www.newmine.com.





