    Mandalay Resources Provides Target Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 02, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or "the Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB:MNDJD) today announced that its second quarter 2019 financial results will be released after market close on August 7, 2019, followed by a conference call with Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on August 8, 2019, at 8:00 AM (Toronto time).

    Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

    Participant Number:   (201) 689-8341
    Participant Number (Toll free):   (877) 407-8289
    Conference ID: 13693286



    A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 PM (Toronto time), August 22, 2019, and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:

    Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number:  (877) 660-6853
    Encore ID:   13693286

    For Further Information:

    Dominic Duffy

    President and Chief Executive Officer

    Edison Nguyen

    Manager, Analytics and Investor Relations

    Contact:

    (647) 260-1566

    About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

    Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile. The Company is focused on growing production at its gold and antimony operation in Australia, and gold production from its operation in Sweden to generate near term cash flow.

    Source: Mandalay Resources Corporation

