Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results





Second Quarter net loss of $11 million, or $0.24 per diluted share



Second Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $9 million

Suspended dividend due to oilfield service market conditions

2019 capital budget decreased 49% from $80 million to $41 million

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2019:

Total revenue was $181.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, down from $262.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and down from $533.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $10.9 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, as compared to net income of $28.3 million, or $0.63 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and net income of $42.7 million, or $0.95 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $8.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, down from $82.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and down from $148.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Arty Straehla, Mammoth's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The second quarter of 2019 was a challenging environment as further capital restraint by our oilfield customers continued to apply downward pressure on pricing and resulted in several completions being delayed or canceled with short notice. In addition, we worked through the challenges of demobilizing our equipment from Puerto Rico. As a result of current market conditions, we have begun to right size our operations and we expect this process to be completed in the coming months. Demand for infrastructure services remains high with the competencies and experience of our crews allowing for unique bidding opportunities in both the US and overseas. While our work in Puerto Rico has ended, we have continued to receive payments from PREPA, with $42 million received in the second quarter of 2019. For the remainder of 2019, we are taking a disciplined approach to our spending and we have reduced our 2019 capital expenditure budget from $80 million to $41 million. As a result of oilfield market conditions, our board of directors has suspended the quarterly cash dividend."

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services segment contributed revenues of $41.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease from $108.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and a decline from $360.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

During the second quarter of 2019, Mammoth demobilized approximately 1,000 pieces of equipment from Puerto Rico back to the Lower 48.

Pressure Pumping Services

Mammoth's pressure pumping division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $84.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease from $92.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and a decrease from $101.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Mammoth's pressure pumping division completed a total of 1,717 stages for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 1,889 stages for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 1,815 stages for the three months ended June 30, 2018. An average of 2.7 of our 6 fleets were active for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to average utilization of 4.4 fleets during the three months ended March 31, 2019 and an average utilization of 4.3 fleets during the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $40.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase from $37.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and a decrease from $52.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

The Company sold 812,611 tons of sand during the three months ended June 30, 2019, a 22% increase from the 665,806 tons sold during the three months ended March 31, 2019 and a 4% increase from the 777,850 tons sold during the three months ended June 30, 2018. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during the second quarter of 2019 was $30.09 per ton, a 7% decrease from the $32.20 per ton average sales price during the first quarter of 2019 and a 30% decrease from the $43.09 per ton average sales price during the second quarter of 2018.

Blended second quarter production costs came in at approximately $12 per ton during the second quarter of 2019, unchanged from the first quarter of 2019 production costs and a 24% decrease from production costs of approximately $15.70 per ton during the second quarter of 2018.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including contract land and directional drilling, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling and remote accommodations, contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $28.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease from $38.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and a decrease from $37.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

An average of 601 pieces of equipment were rented during the three months ended June 30, 2019, down 3% from the average 621 pieces of equipment rented during the three months ended March 31, 2019 and a 77% increase from an average of 339 pieces of equipment rented for the three months ended June 30, 2018. As a result of market conditions, the Company has temporarily shut down its cementing and acidizing operations as well as its flowback operations subsequent to June 30, 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $9.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $17.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $65.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Cash expenses: Compensation and benefits $ 2,154 $ 10,978 $ 9,230 $ 11,384 $ 18,677 Professional services 2,934 2,981 3,789 6,723 5,568 Other(a) 3,381 3,935 3,244 6,626 5,542 Total cash SG&A expense 8,469 17,894 16,263 24,733 29,787 Non-cash expenses: Bad debt provision(b) 262 28,263 4 266 53,790 Equity based compensation(c) — 17,487 — — 17,487 Stock based compensation 724 1,483 1,069 1,792 2,574 Total non-cash SG&A expense 986 47,233 1,073 2,058 73,851 Total SG&A expense $ 9,455 $ 65,127 $ 17,336 $ 26,791 $ 103,638

a. Includes travel-related costs, IT expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

b. $28.3 million and $53.6 million of the bad debt expense recognized during the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 was subsequently reversed during the third quarter of 2018.

c. Represents compensation expense for non-employee awards, which were issued and are payable by certain affiliates of Wexford (the sponsor level).

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 5% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to 7% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 12% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2019, Mammoth had cash on hand totaling $7.2 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $82.0 million. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $93.5 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $8.7 million of outstanding letters of credit, resulting in total liquidity of approximately $100.7 million. As of July 31, 2019, the Company had cash on hand totaling $11.6 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $85.5 million.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Infrastructure services(a) $ 2,177 $ 40,778 $ 3,254 $ 5,431 $ 56,556 Pressure pumping services(b) 4,013 8,233 7,329 11,342 16,099 Natural sand proppant services(c) 990 6,958 985 1,975 12,658 Other(d) 2,767 17,042 8,705 11,472 23,472 Total capital expenditures $ 9,947 $ 73,011 $ 20,273 $ 30,220 $ 108,785

a. Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and other equipment for the periods presented.

b. Capital expenditures primarily for pressure pumping and water transfer equipment for the for the periods presented.

c. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the 2019 periods presented and plant upgrades for the 2018 periods presented.

d. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental business and upgrades to its rig fleet for the periods presented.

Explanatory Note Regarding Financial Information

The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the financial information contained in Mammoth's Annual Report to be filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer comprise the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker function ("CODM"). Segment information is prepared on the same basis that the CODM manages the segments, evaluates the segment financial statements and makes key operating and resource utilization decisions. Segment evaluation is determined on a quantitative basis based on a function of operating income (loss) as well as a qualitative basis, such as nature of the product and service offerings and types of customers.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CDT (11:00 am EDT) to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 844-265-1561 in the U.S. and the international dial in is 216-562-0385. The conference ID for the call is 6178026. The conference call will also be webcast live on www.mammothenergy.com in the "Investors" section.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and government-funded utilities, private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: pressure pumping services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services and other energy services.

For additional information about Mammoth, please visit its website at www.mammothenergy.com, where Mammoth routinely posts announcements, updates, events, investor information and presentations and recent news releases.

Investor Contact:

Don Crist

Director of Investor Relations

dcrist@mammothenergy.com

405-608-6048

Media Contact:

Peter Mirijanian

peter@pmpadc.com

(202) 464-8803

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding our business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for our existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on us, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, our forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings we make with the SEC, including those relating to our acquisitions and our contracts, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the failure to receive or delays in receiving governmental authorizations, approvals and/or payments; the outcome of an ongoing government investigation relating to the contracts awarded to our subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority; our inability to replace the prior levels of work in our infrastructure segment; risks relating to economic conditions; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more key suppliers or customers; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; weather; natural disasters; litigation; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.









MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 CURRENT ASSETS (in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,245 $ 67,625 Accounts receivable, net 385,626 337,460 Receivables from related parties 37,400 11,164 Inventories 22,114 21,302 Prepaid expenses 10,196 11,317 Other current assets 699 688 Total current assets 463,280 449,556 Property, plant and equipment, net 408,408 436,699 Sand reserves 69,762 71,708 Operating lease right-of-use assets 52,184 — Intangible assets, net - customer relationships 1,563 1,711 Intangible assets, net - trade names 5,625 6,045 Goodwill 101,245 101,245 Other non-current assets 6,843 6,127 Total assets $ 1,108,910 $ 1,073,091 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 72,671 $ 68,843 Payables to related parties 1,020 370 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 42,658 59,652 Current operating lease liability 17,338 — Income taxes payable 30,780 104,958 Total current liabilities 164,467 233,823 Long-term debt 82,036 — Deferred income tax liabilities 56,580 79,309 Long-term operating lease liability 34,807 — Asset retirement obligation 3,534 3,164 Other liabilities 4,270 2,743 Total liabilities 345,694 319,039 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 45,004,795 and 44,876,649 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 450 449 Additional paid in capital 533,151 530,919 Retained earnings 232,990 226,765 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,375 ) (4,081 ) Total equity 763,216 754,052 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,108,910 $ 1,073,091









MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE Services revenue $ 115,760 $ 455,545 $ 193,101 $ 308,861 $ 864,204 Services revenue - related parties 36,837 40,611 44,073 80,910 89,699 Product revenue 18,362 27,708 12,309 30,671 52,748 Product revenue - related parties 10,861 9,730 12,655 23,516 21,192 Total revenue 181,820 533,594 262,138 443,958 1,027,843 COST AND EXPENSES Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $25,597, $26,898, $25,682, $51,280 and $51,473, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019 and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018) 132,688 302,283 158,106 290,794 593,262 Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019 and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018) 2,650 2,428 713 3,363 4,220 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $4,525, $3,879, $2,871, $7,395 and $6,193, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019 and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018) 32,677 35,117 30,251 62,928 68,447 Selling, general and administrative 8,796 64,595 16,902 25,698 102,677 Selling, general and administrative - related parties 659 532 434 1,093 961 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 30,145 30,795 28,576 58,721 57,703 Impairment of long-lived assets — 187 — — 187 Total cost and expenses 207,615 435,937 234,982 442,597 827,457 Operating (loss) income (25,795 ) 97,657 27,156 1,361 200,386 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net (1,551 ) (959 ) (523 ) (2,074 ) (2,196 ) Other, net 4,019 (486 ) 24,557 28,576 (514 ) Total other income (expense) 2,468 (1,445 ) 24,034 26,502 (2,710 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (23,327 ) 96,212 51,190 27,863 197,676 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (12,438 ) 53,512 22,857 10,419 99,430 Net (loss) income $ (10,889 ) $ 42,700 $ 28,333 $ 17,444 $ 98,246 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of $92, $86, ($90), $182 and $272, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019 and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 350 (325 ) 356 706 (786 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (10,539 ) $ 42,375 $ 28,689 $ 18,150 $ 97,460 Net (loss) income per share (basic) $ (0.24 ) $ 0.95 $ 0.63 $ 0.39 $ 2.20 Net (loss) income per share (diluted) $ (0.24 ) $ 0.95 $ 0.63 $ 0.39 $ 2.18 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) 45,003 44,737 44,929 44,966 44,700 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) 45,003 45,059 45,063 45,060 44,977 Dividends declared per share $ 0.125 — $ 0.125 $ 0.25 —









MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 17,444 $ 98,246 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Equity based compensation — 17,487 Stock based compensation 2,233 2,916 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 58,721 57,703 Amortization of coil tubing strings 1,003 1,120 Amortization of debt origination costs 163 199 Bad debt expense 266 53,790 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 176 (128 ) Impairment of long-lived assets — 187 Deferred income taxes (22,911 ) (27,906 ) Other (199 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net (48,530 ) (122,908 ) Receivables from related parties (26,236 ) 3,114 Inventories (1,815 ) 4,156 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,115 (1,195 ) Accounts payable 7,366 34,186 Payables to related parties 650 538 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (17,129 ) 10,193 Income taxes payable (74,172 ) 94,753 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (101,855 ) 226,451 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (30,085 ) (105,349 ) Purchases of property and equipment from related parties (135 ) (3,436 ) Business acquisitions — (13,356 ) Contributions to equity investee (680 ) — Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 2,465 898 Net cash used in investing activities (28,435 ) (121,243 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from lines of credit 108,000 52,000 Repayments of lines of credit (25,964 ) (151,900 ) Dividends paid (11,219 ) — Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (992 ) (145 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 69,825 (100,045 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 85 (98 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (60,380 ) 5,065 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 67,625 5,637 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,245 $ 10,702 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,830 $ 2,543 Cash paid for income taxes $ 116,442 $ 32,584 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 2,339 $ 20,897









MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2019 Infrastructure Pressure Pumping Sand All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 41,821 $ 82,973 $ 29,223 $ 27,803 $ — $ 181,820 Intersegment revenues — 1,668 11,170 584 (13,422 ) — Total revenue 41,821 84,641 40,393 28,387 (13,422 ) 181,820 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 44,864 59,835 32,676 30,640 — 168,015 Intersegment cost of revenues — 11,797 1,141 562 (13,500 ) — Total cost of revenue 44,864 71,632 33,817 31,202 (13,500 ) 168,015 Selling, general and administrative 3,035 2,664 1,380 2,376 — 9,455 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 7,818 10,174 4,528 7,625 — 30,145 Operating (loss) income (13,896 ) 171 668 (12,816 ) 78 (25,795 ) Interest expense, net 386 452 72 641 — 1,551 Other (income) expense, net (4,045 ) 9 (32 ) 49 — (4,019 ) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (10,237 ) $ (290 ) $ 628 $ (13,506 ) $ 78 $ (23,327 )





Three months ended June 30, 2018 Infrastructure Pressure Pumping Sand All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 360,250 $ 100,333 $ 37,439 $ 35,572 $ — $ 533,594 Intersegment revenues — 1,073 15,406 1,776 (18,255 ) — Total revenue 360,250 101,406 52,845 37,348 (18,255 ) 533,594 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 210,189 61,593 35,117 32,929 — 339,828 Intersegment cost of revenues 754 16,174 1,019 60 (18,007 ) — Total cost of revenue 210,943 77,767 36,136 32,989 (18,007 ) 339,828 Selling, general and administrative 39,786 20,822 1,787 2,732 — 65,127 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 4,094 13,829 3,881 8,991 — 30,795 Impairment of long-lived assets — — — 187 — 187 Operating income (loss) 105,427 (11,012 ) 11,041 (7,551 ) (248 ) 97,657 Interest expense, net 106 341 76 436 — 959 Other expense, net 330 80 36 40 — 486 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 104,991 $ (11,433 ) $ 10,929 $ (8,027 ) $ (248 ) $ 96,212





Three months ended March 31, 2019 Infrastructure Pressure Pumping Sand All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 108,721 $ 90,595 $ 24,964 $ 37,858 $ — $ 262,138 Intersegment revenues — 1,544 12,897 658 (15,099 ) — Total revenue 108,721 92,139 37,861 38,516 (15,099 ) 262,138 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 58,965 64,211 30,252 35,642 — 189,070 Intersegment cost of revenues — 13,537 1,047 497 (15,081 ) — Total cost of revenue 58,965 77,748 31,299 36,139 (15,081 ) 189,070 Selling, general and administrative 9,517 3,213 1,519 3,087 — 17,336 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 7,719 9,893 2,873 8,091 — 28,576 Operating income (loss) 32,520 1,285 2,170 (8,801 ) (18 ) 27,156 Interest expense, net 39 198 30 256 — 523 Other expense, net (24,824 ) (1 ) — 268 — (24,557 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 57,305 $ 1,088 $ 2,140 $ (9,325 ) $ (18 ) $ 51,190





Six months ended June 30, 2019 Infrastructure Pressure Pumping Sand All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 150,542 $ 173,568 $ 54,187 $ 65,661 $ — $ 443,958 Intersegment revenues — 3,212 24,067 1,243 (28,522 ) — Total revenue 150,542 176,780 78,254 66,904 (28,522 ) 443,958 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 103,828 124,047 62,928 66,282 — 357,085 Intersegment cost of revenues — 25,334 2,188 1,060 (28,582 ) — Total cost of revenue 103,828 149,381 65,116 67,342 (28,582 ) 357,085 Selling, general and administrative 12,553 5,876 2,899 5,463 — 26,791 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 15,537 20,068 7,401 15,715 — 58,721 Operating income (loss) 18,624 1,455 2,838 (21,616 ) 60 1,361 Interest expense, net 425 649 102 898 — 2,074 Other (income) expense, net (28,869 ) 8 (32 ) 317 — (28,576 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 47,068 $ 798 $ 2,768 $ (22,831 ) $ 60 $ 27,863





Six months ended June 30, 2018 Infrastructure Pressure Pumping Sand All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 685,709 $ 196,912 $ 73,942 $ 71,280 $ — $ 1,027,843 Intersegment revenues — 5,632 29,918 4,193 (39,743 ) — Total revenue 685,709 202,544 103,860 75,473 (39,743 ) 1,027,843 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 404,265 128,205 68,447 65,012 — 665,929 Intersegment cost of revenues 2,545 31,576 5,305 327 (39,753 ) — Total cost of revenue 406,810 159,781 73,752 65,339 (39,753 ) 665,929 Selling, general and administrative 71,637 23,485 3,431 5,085 — 103,638 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 6,501 27,815 6,197 17,190 — 57,703 Impairment of long-lived assets — — — 187 — 187 Operating income (loss) 200,761 (8,537 ) 20,480 (12,328 ) 10 200,386 Interest expense, net 182 845 156 1,013 — 2,196 Other expense (income), net 332 92 23 67 — 514 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 200,247 $ (9,474 ) $ 20,301 $ (13,408 ) $ 10 $ 197,676





Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of long-lived assets, acquisition related costs, public offering costs, equity based compensation, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (10,889 ) $ 42,700 $ 28,333 $ 17,444 $ 98,246 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization expense 30,145 30,795 28,576 58,721 57,703 Impairment of long-lived assets — 187 — — 187 Acquisition related costs 45 77 — 45 31 Public offering costs — 731 — — 731 Equity based compensation — 17,487 — — 17,487 Stock based compensation 944 1,660 1,289 2,233 2,916 Interest expense, net 1,551 959 523 2,074 2,196 Other (income) expense, net (4,019 ) 486 (24,557 ) (28,576 ) 514 Interest on trade accounts receivable 3,234 — 25,735 28,969 — (Benefit) provision for income taxes (12,438 ) 53,512 22,857 10,419 99,430 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,573 $ 148,594 $ 82,756 $ 91,329 $ 279,441





Infrastructure Services

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income: 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net income $ 6,210 $ 52,359 $ 35,665 $ 41,875 $ 99,658 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,818 4,094 7,719 15,537 6,501 Acquisition related costs 12 4 — 12 (4 ) Public offering costs — 360 — — 360 Stock based compensation 9 606 462 471 1,063 Interest expense 386 106 39 425 182 Other (income) expense, net (4,045 ) 330 (24,824 ) (28,869 ) 332 Interest on trade accounts receivable 3,234 — 25,735 28,969 — (Benefit) provision for income taxes (16,447 ) 52,632 21,639 5,193 100,589 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,823 ) $ 110,491 $ 66,435 $ 63,613 $ 208,681





Pressure Pumping Services

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (290 ) $ (11,433 ) $ 1,088 $ 798 $ (9,474 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 10,174 13,829 9,893 20,068 27,815 Acquisition related costs 18 33 — 18 33 Public offering costs — 202 — — 202 Equity based compensation — 17,487 — — 17,487 Stock based compensation 489 453 410 899 871 Interest expense 452 341 198 649 845 Other expense (income), net 9 80 (1 ) 8 92 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,852 $ 20,992 $ 11,588 $ 22,440 $ 37,871





Natural Sand Proppant Services

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net income $ 628 $ 10,929 $ 2,140 $ 2,768 $ 20,301 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization expense 4,528 3,881 2,873 7,401 6,197 Acquisition related costs 8 — — 8 (38 ) Public offering costs — 95 — — 95 Stock based compensation 236 205 203 439 391 Interest expense 72 76 30 102 156 Other (income) expense, net (32 ) 36 — (32 ) 23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,440 $ 15,222 $ 5,246 $ 10,686 $ 27,125





Other Services(a)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Net (loss) income $ (17,515 ) $ (8,907 ) $ (10,542 ) $ (28,057 ) $ (12,250 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 7,625 8,991 8,091 15,715 17,190 Impairment of long-lived assets — 187 — — 187 Acquisition related costs 7 40 — 7 40 Public offering costs — 74 — — 74 Stock based compensation 210 396 214 424 592 Interest expense, net 641 436 256 898 1,013 Other expense, net 49 40 268 317 67 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 4,009 880 1,217 5,226 (1,158 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,974 ) $ 2,137 $ (496 ) $ (5,470 ) $ 5,755

a. Includes results for Mammoth's contract land and directional drilling, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling and remote accommodations services and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

After Tax Return on Invested Capital

After tax return on invested capital is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is used by management to evaluate the Company's performance. Mammoth defines after tax return on invested capital as net income divided by total capital employed, which is the average of ending debt and equity for the last two years. Management believes after tax return on invested capital is a useful measure of how effectively the Company uses capital to generate profits and it provides additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company's financial and operating performance. After tax return on invested capital should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. The following table provides the calculation of after tax return on invested capital using the GAAP financial measures of net income, total debt and total equity.

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2017 (in thousands) Net income $ 155,163 $ 163,360 Capital Employed Total debt $ 82,036 $ — $ 65,000 Total equity 763,216 625,669 440,410 Total capital employed $ 845,252 $ 625,669 $ 505,410 Average capital employed(a) $ 735,461 $ 565,540 Trailing twelve month after tax return on invested capital(b) 21 % 29 %

a. Average capital employed is the average of total capital employed as of end of the period and end of the prior period.

b. After tax return on invested capital is the ratio of net income for the period to average capital employed.

Source: Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.