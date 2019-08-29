Quantcast

See headlines for MMMB
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    MamaMancini’s to Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on Thursday, September 12th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 29, 2019, 08:31:00 AM EDT

    MamaMancini's to Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on Thursday, September 12th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time


    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products, will host a conference call on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 ended July 31, 2019.

    A press release detailing these results will be issued just prior to the call. Management will host the call, followed by a question and answer session. To participate, please use the following information:

    Q2 2020 Conference Call and Webcast  

    Date: Thursday, September 12, 2019      

    Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time     

    U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-270-2148        

    International Dial-in: 1-412-902-6510      

    Conference ID: 10134583

    Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

    A playback of the call will be available through September 19, 2019. To listen, call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10134583.

    About MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.

    MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini's product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, lasagna, sausages and other dinner kits, all with beef, turkey and chicken varieties. The Company's products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

    Forward-Looking Statements    

    This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Investor Relations:          

    Greg Falesnik    

    Managing Director          

    MZ Group - MZ North America

    (949) 385-6449  

    greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us 

    www.mzgroup.us

    Source: MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: MMMB




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7968.42
    111.54  ▲  1.42%
    DJIA 26325.80
    289.70  ▲  1.11%
    S&P 500 2920.70
    32.76  ▲  1.13%
    Data as of Aug 29, 2019 | 09:45AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar